BBB Encourages Donors to Give Wisely This #GivingTuesday

Columbus, OH (November 24, 2017) – Following the shopping rush Thanksgiving weekend brings with Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, many consider #GivingTuesday the start of the holiday giving season. This year marks the seventh annual #GivingTuesday, a global day promoting charitable giving through social media and collaboration. In 2016, 98+ countries and more than 40,000 nonprofits participated in #GivingTuesday, which generated 1.56 million gifts given, totalling 168 million dollars.

BBB Holiday Helper is an online resource with tips and resources for donating and shopping during the holiday season. As always, BBB encourages donors to do their research before giving to charitable organizations. If you are looking to give-back this year, here are some BBB tips and trends to keep in mind:

Find local charities. Check out BBB Serving Central Ohio’s Charity Microsite to see which charities in your community need extra help this holiday season!

Charity Disclosure: Check out give.org to find national BBB Accredited Charities that have fully disclosed information to BBB’s Wise Giving Alliance. Although participation is voluntary, you may want to be cautious of charities that don’t disclose requested information to BBB.

What’s In a Name: Be on the lookout for name similarities. Dubious charities often pick a name that sounds like a more famous charity. Before you give, be sure you have the exact name of the charity you want to support. Learn more about charitable giving at give.org.

Give a Guide: Request a free Holiday issue of the BBB Wise Giving Guide to be sent to a friend or family member this giving season! The guide features evaluation results for thousands of charities. Simply email Guide@give.org with “Free Guide” in the subject line, and a name and address of where you’d like the guide to be sent.

Look Out for Scams: If you suspect a scam, check out BBB Scam Tips to learn more (bbb.org/scamtips) or report scams to BBB Scam Tracker.

Public Wi-Fi: Public Wi-Fi is vulnerable to thieves and fraudsters looking to steal your info. When in stores or restaurants, avoid using banking or entering in any personal information.

Time and talents are valuable resources to donate as well, and many times nonprofits have needs that go beyond monetary donations. Volunteering is a great way to get the whole family involved and could be the start of a new holiday tradition.

How to Talk to Children about Philanthropy:

The conversation counts. Talking to a child about the importance of giving makes them significantly more likely to give.

Show and tell. Show your child an action of charity; then, help them understand why they did it and how it helps the community.

Start Young. Cultivating the habit of giving in childhood could have a life-long impact on them and, more importantly, those in need.

Be a guide, not a boss. Let your child discover the causes they care about, and nurture their passion.

We can all give. You don’t need to be a millionaire to make a difference. Offer time or skills, and your child can see there’s more to giving than just dollars and cents.

