OWU’s December Events Calendar

DELAWARE – Ohio Wesleyan University has announced its December 2017 lineup of public events. Unless otherwise noted, admission is free. For the latest OWU event information, visit www.owu.edu/calendar or “like” www.facebook.com/OhioWesleyanUniversityNews. For a list of Battling Bishop athletics events, visit www.battlingbishops.com.

Oct. 19 – Dec. 14 – “Precious Objects,” featuring photographs by Cleveland visual artist Charles J. “Chuck” Mintz, at the Richard M. Ross Art Museum, 60 S. Sandusky St., Delaware. Mintz’s exhibit pairs images of people holding self-selected “precious objects” (such as Loli’s letters from the mother she never knew) with hand-written statements explaining their choices. Mintz has included several Delaware and OWU community members in this exhibit. Learn more about Mintz, winner of two Ohio Arts Council grants, at www.chuckmintz.com. During the academic year, the Ross Art Museum is open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The museum is handicap-accessible and admission is always free. Call (740) 368-3606 or visit www.owu.edu/ross for more information.

Nov. 7 – Dec. 14 – “Together: Superheroes,” featuring artists with developmental disabilities from Ohio-based Creative Foundations and exploring how artists collaborate or conceptualize relationships in their work, at the Richard M. Ross Art Museum, 60 S. Sandusky St., Delaware. The exhibit will be located in the front hallway gallery and is part of this year’s Sagan National Colloquium, which explores “Global Health Challenges for the 21st Century.” Learn more about the colloquium at www.owu.edu/snc. During the academic year, the museum is open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The museum is handicap-accessible and admission is always free. Call (740) 368-3606 or visit www.owu.edu/ross for more information.

8 p.m. Dec. 1, 8, and 15 – Friday evening programs at Ohio Wesleyan’s Perkins Observatory, 3199 Columbus Pike (U.S. 23), Delaware. Content varies based on sky conditions but may include a planetarium show, observatory tours, and stargazing with the 32-inch Schottland Telescope. Advance tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for children and senior citizens. Reserve tickets by calling (740) 363-1257. Learn more at www.owu.edu/perkins.

8 p.m. Dec. 1-2 – “One Act Plays,” presented by Ohio Wesleyan’s directing and playwriting classes. Student-directors and playwrights will share four plays Dec. 1 and four different plays Dec. 2. The performances will mix the comic and the serious, and may contain adult themes and language. The plays will be held on the Main Stage inside Chappelear Drama Center, 45 Rowland Ave., Delaware. Admission is free. For more information, visit www.owu.edu/TheatreAndDance.

2 p.m. Dec. 3 – Ohio Wesleyan’s “Fall Dance Showcase,” featuring informal performances and research presentations by OWU dance students, in the Jannuzi Dance Studio inside Simpson Querrey Fitness Center, 105 S. Sandusky St., Delaware, Ohio. Admission is free. For more information, visit www.owu.edu/TheatreAndDance.

3:15 p.m. Dec. 3 – Ohio Wesleyan Choral Art Society concert, conducted by faculty member Jason Hiester, in Gray Chapel inside University Hall, 61 S. Sandusky St., Delaware. Admission is free. Learn more at www.owu.edu/music.

6 p.m. Dec. 4 – Lighting of the Hudler Memorial Christmas Tree, an OWU tradition since 2008, on the lawn near the South Sandusky Street-Park Avenue intersection, north of the Edwards Gym parking lot. The free, community event will include brief remarks, music, and hot chocolate. Call (740) 368-3314 for more information.

7 p.m. Dec. 4 – “Lessons and Carols” concert, featuring Christmas carols, congregational hymns, and spiritual readings performed by the Ohio Wesleyan Choral Art Society and the Delaware Community Chorus, in Gray Chapel inside University Hall, 61 S. Sandusky St., Delaware. Admission is free. Learn more at www.owu.edu/music.

Dec. 29 and Dec. 30 – OWU Women’s Basketball Hoops for Hope, in Branch Rickey Arena, 105 S. Sandusky St., Delaware. Admission to all Hoops for Hope tournament games is free, but monetary contributions will be accepted to benefit the Kay Yow/WBCA Cancer Fund®, which supports breast cancer awareness, education, and research. This event is supported by Amato’s Woodfired Pizza, 6 S. Sandusky St., Delaware. Learn more at www.battlingbishops.com.

6 p.m. Dec. 29 – Ohio Wesleyan vs. Muskingum

8 p.m. Dec. 29 – Albion vs. Carnegie Mellon

1 p.m. Dec. 30 – Hoops for Hope consolation game

3 p.m. Dec. 30 – Hoops for Hope championship game

Sunbury News Staff

Founded in 1842, Ohio Wesleyan University is one of the nation’s premier liberal arts universities. Located in Delaware, Ohio, the private university offers more than 90 undergraduate majors and competes in 23 NCAA Division III varsity sports. Through Ohio Wesleyan’s signature OWU Connection program, students integrate knowledge across disciplines, build a diverse and global perspective, and apply their knowledge in real-world settings. Ohio Wesleyan is featured in the book “Colleges That Change Lives” and included in the U.S. News & World Report and Princeton Review “best colleges” lists. Learn more at www.owu.edu.

