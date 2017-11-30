Main Street Delaware invites you ‘Home for the Holidays’

DELAWARE, OH – Main Street Delaware’s new “Home for the Holidays” weekend will feature the lighting of the community Christmas at Dec. 1’s First Friday celebration, a shopping open house and “Dash for Dasher” scavenger hunt on Dec. 2, and the annual Christmas Parade on Dec. 3.

Free carriage rides, a free downtown ice-skating rink, a chance to meet Santa and his reindeer, and a visit from the national Coca-Cola Holiday Caravan will help make Delaware’s first “Home for the Holidays” weekend especially merry and bright.

The three-day celebration begins with First Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 1. Everyone is invited to gather at the tree, at William and Sandusky streets, at 6:30 p.m. for caroling at the Main Stage and the tree lighting.

On Dec. 1, Santa — and his reindeer — will be located at the Coca-Cola Holiday Caravan, on Sandusky Street between William and Spring streets. Also during First Friday, free horse-drawn carriage rides will be available in front of The Strand Theatre and “Glice” ice skating will be available at Delaware City Schools’ Willis Education Center.

“Home for the Holidays” will continue Dec. 2 with a Saturday shopping open house during regular business hours and a “Dash for Dasher” scavenger hunt from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. During the hunt, families will follow clues to help Santa find Dasher the reindeer, completing crafts and other fun events along the way. (You’ll begin the hunt at the Main Street Delaware office, 20 E. Winter St., where you’ll pick up your first clue.)

On Dec. 3, Main Street Delaware’s Christmas Parade will kick-off from Mingo Park at 3 p.m., traveling south through the downtown to Wilmer Street. This year’s parade theme is “Delaware: Your Home for the Holidays,” and the grand marshal is Ashleigh Hunt. To register to participate in the parade, please visit www.mainstreetdelaware.com/parade.html. Registration has been extended through Nov. 27.

This weekend of free, family-friendly events is made possible through the generous support of sponsors including the City of Delaware; Delaware Community Center YMCA; First Commonwealth Bank; Hiram Masonic Lodge No. 18; Oakland Nurseries; Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Delaware; Rine Landscape Group; Sky Climber LLC; V&P Hydraulic Products LLC; and Wendy’s.

“HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS” and DECEMBER EVENTS SCHEDULE

First Friday Tree Lighting/Dec. 1 Main Stage Performances:

6 p.m. Hayes Singers of Hayes High School.

6:30 p.m. Tree Lighting Ceremony.

6:35 p.m. Delaware Community Chorus.

7 p.m. Annie Bananie: Christmas Storytime.

7:30 p.m. Delaware Christian School Choir.

8 p.m. Magic Nate.

8:30 p.m. OWtsiders of Ohio Wesleyan University.

Santa Visits:

6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 1 (First Friday) at the Coca-Cola Holiday Caravan.

6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays from Dec. 2 through Dec. 23 at The Strand Theatre, 28 E. Winter St.

Families are invited to bring cameras and camera-phones to take photos of their little ones with Old St. Nick.

Carriage Rides:

6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 1 (First Friday) with boarding in front of The Strand Theatre.

6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays from Dec. 8 through Dec. 22.

“Glice” Skating:

6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 1 (First Friday) at the Willis Education Center, 74 W. William St.

Noon to 9 p.m. Dec. 2.

Noon to 6 p.m. Dec. 3.

Tax-deductible contributions to support the Tree Lighting, Santa House, Christmas Parade, and other downtown traditions may be made to Main Street Delaware by calling 740-362-6050, by visiting www.mainstreetdelaware.org and clicking “Make a Christmas Donation,” or by mailing a check to Main Street Delaware at 20 E. Winter St., Delaware, Ohio 43015.

A past Christmas tree ready to be decorated and lit in downtown Delaware.

Sunbury News Staff

About Main Street Delaware: Main Street Delaware is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) member-supported organization that seeks to preserve and promote historic downtown Delaware. In addition to coordinating the First Friday celebrations and downtown Farmers’ Markets, Main Street Delaware oversees the holiday parade and more. Main Street Delaware is an accredited Ohio Main Street Community. For additional information, contact 740-362-6050 or director@mainstreetdelaware.com. Learn more at www.mainstreetdelaware.com or www.facebook.com/MainStreetDelaware.

