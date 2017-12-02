Noel Gallagher has partnered with CID Entertainment to offer Enhanced Experiences on his 2018 tour, including an invitation to the ‘Chasing Yesterday’ lounge featuring memorabilia, a buffet dinner and cash bar, a custom journal and pen featuring Noel’s lyrics, and more!

‘In the Heat of the Moment’ Enhanced Experience -or- Upgrade ‘Everybody’s on the Run’ Seamless Experience

‘In the Heat of the Moment’ Enhanced Experience -or- Upgrade

• One (1) premium reserved seat in rows (3-15) to see Noel Gallagher live in concert*

• Invitation to the ‘Chasing Yesterday’ lounge with experiences and amenities including: ◦Access to the ‘AKA…What a Life!’ Exhibit, featuring memorabilia, instruments, keepsakes and more from Noel’s career

◦ Buffet Dinner

◦ Cash bar, featuring signature cocktails and inclusive of two (2) drink tickets**

◦ Photo opportunities throughout for fans to re-create the most iconic moments in Noel’s history

• One (1) custom journal and pen, featuring Noel Gallagher’s song lyrics

• One (1) commemorative ticket

• Dedicated venue entrance with early entry and access to crowd-free merchandise shopping before general doors

• On-site concert host

*Enhanced Experience Upgrade does not include a ticket to the show. You must have a ticket to the show in order to redeem the Enhance Experience Upgrade.

**Local Liquor Laws Apply

‘Everybody’s on the Run’ Seamless Experience

• One (1) premium reserved ticket in the first (25) rows to see Noel Gallagher live in concert

• One (1) custom journal and pen, featuring Noel Gallagher’s song lyrics

• One (1) commemorative ticket

• Dedicated venue entrance with early entry and access to crowd-free merchandise shopping before general doors

• On-site concert host

Upcoming Noel Gallagher Winter Tour 2018 Event

Saturday 2/10/18

Express Live!

Columbus, OH

http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2017/12/web1_NGHFB_packshot_layers2.jpg