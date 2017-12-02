Noel Gallagher has partnered with CID Entertainment to offer Enhanced Experiences on his 2018 tour, including an invitation to the ‘Chasing Yesterday’ lounge featuring memorabilia, a buffet dinner and cash bar, a custom journal and pen featuring Noel’s lyrics, and more!
‘In the Heat of the Moment’ Enhanced Experience -or- Upgrade ‘Everybody’s on the Run’ Seamless Experience
‘In the Heat of the Moment’ Enhanced Experience -or- Upgrade
• One (1) premium reserved seat in rows (3-15) to see Noel Gallagher live in concert*
• Invitation to the ‘Chasing Yesterday’ lounge with experiences and amenities including: ◦Access to the ‘AKA…What a Life!’ Exhibit, featuring memorabilia, instruments, keepsakes and more from Noel’s career
◦ Buffet Dinner
◦ Cash bar, featuring signature cocktails and inclusive of two (2) drink tickets**
◦ Photo opportunities throughout for fans to re-create the most iconic moments in Noel’s history
• One (1) custom journal and pen, featuring Noel Gallagher’s song lyrics
• One (1) commemorative ticket
• Dedicated venue entrance with early entry and access to crowd-free merchandise shopping before general doors
• On-site concert host
*Enhanced Experience Upgrade does not include a ticket to the show. You must have a ticket to the show in order to redeem the Enhance Experience Upgrade.
**Local Liquor Laws Apply
‘Everybody’s on the Run’ Seamless Experience
• One (1) premium reserved ticket in the first (25) rows to see Noel Gallagher live in concert
• One (1) custom journal and pen, featuring Noel Gallagher’s song lyrics
• One (1) commemorative ticket
• Dedicated venue entrance with early entry and access to crowd-free merchandise shopping before general doors
• On-site concert host
Upcoming Noel Gallagher Winter Tour 2018 Event
Saturday 2/10/18
Express Live!
Columbus, OH