Noel Gallagher Winter Tour 2018


Sunbury News Staff

Noel Gallagher has partnered with CID Entertainment to offer Enhanced Experiences on his 2018 tour, including an invitation to the ‘Chasing Yesterday’ lounge featuring memorabilia, a buffet dinner and cash bar, a custom journal and pen featuring Noel’s lyrics, and more!

‘In the Heat of the Moment’ Enhanced Experience -or- Upgrade ‘Everybody’s on the Run’ Seamless Experience

‘In the Heat of the Moment’ Enhanced Experience -or- Upgrade

• One (1) premium reserved seat in rows (3-15) to see Noel Gallagher live in concert*

• Invitation to the ‘Chasing Yesterday’ lounge with experiences and amenities including: ◦Access to the ‘AKA…What a Life!’ Exhibit, featuring memorabilia, instruments, keepsakes and more from Noel’s career

◦ Buffet Dinner

◦ Cash bar, featuring signature cocktails and inclusive of two (2) drink tickets**

◦ Photo opportunities throughout for fans to re-create the most iconic moments in Noel’s history

• One (1) custom journal and pen, featuring Noel Gallagher’s song lyrics

• One (1) commemorative ticket

• Dedicated venue entrance with early entry and access to crowd-free merchandise shopping before general doors

• On-site concert host

*Enhanced Experience Upgrade does not include a ticket to the show. You must have a ticket to the show in order to redeem the Enhance Experience Upgrade.

**Local Liquor Laws Apply

‘Everybody’s on the Run’ Seamless Experience

• One (1) premium reserved ticket in the first (25) rows to see Noel Gallagher live in concert

• One (1) custom journal and pen, featuring Noel Gallagher’s song lyrics

• One (1) commemorative ticket

• Dedicated venue entrance with early entry and access to crowd-free merchandise shopping before general doors

• On-site concert host

Upcoming Noel Gallagher Winter Tour 2018 Event

Saturday 2/10/18

Express Live!

Columbus, OH

