Materials support key Ohio learning standards for language arts, social studies and math

COLUMBUS, OH (November 9, 2017) – Agriculture is Ohio’s largest industry, yet many young students throughout the state are unaware how Ohio livestock farmers help feed local communities, the state and world. For the ninth year, the Ohio Livestock Coalition’s (OLC) For Your InFARMation program is providing free curriculum to third-grade teachers to educate their students on where their food comes from and the important role agriculture plays in Ohio’s economy.

“Our goal is to help students develop an understanding and appreciation for livestock farming and the important role that agriculture plays in the state of Ohio,” said Jenny Hubble, representative of the OLC. “Food and agriculture is our state’s number-one industry, contributing billions of dollars to Ohio’s economy each year, yet it is often not discussed in the classroom. The For Your InFARMation program was developed with both teachers and students in mind, being fun and interactive as well as informative and supportive of the Ohio learning standards.”

The For Your InFARMation program provides free materials and lesson plans to teachers, encouraging them to spend three schools days focusing on how Ohio farmers help feed local communities and the nation at large. The materials are revised annually to support the most current Ohio learning standards for language arts, social studies and math. All the materials are available at www.ForYourInFARMation.com.

The materials available for the For Your InFARMation program were developed in consultation with a practicing third-grade teacher, and support teachers with Ohio’s Third Grade Reading Guarantee. Instructional resources include the following:

Student Guide with a variety of nonfiction reading passages

Teacher’s Guide with complete lesson plans and links to additional resources

Ready-to-use lapbooks, worksheets and smart board lessons to reinforce key content and skills

Extended learning recommendations and cross-curricular suggestions

Through these materials students will learn about farmers and the economy, livestock farming, keys to safe and healthy food, energy and renewable resources, careers in agriculture and more.

In addition, OLC also sponsors a statewide essay contest for third graders. The group will award one free, all-expenses-paid field trip to an Ohio livestock farm to the winning essay-writers’ entire class. Plus, the teacher of the winning essay also will receive a $250 gift card for classroom supplies. More specific information about the essay contest rules and submission deadline is available at www.ForYourInFARMation.com.

http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2017/12/OLC_CommodityFactCard_2014.pdf

Sunbury News Staff

OLC is a not-for-profit organization representing collective interests of Ohio’s livestock sector and affiliated stakeholders.

OLC is a not-for-profit organization representing collective interests of Ohio’s livestock sector and affiliated stakeholders.