Ohio Native Jim Brickman Celebrates 20 Years of Christmas Concerts with “A Joyful Christmas” December 17 at the Southern Theatre

Grammy-nominated songwriter and piano sensation Jim Brickman brings the songs and sounds of the season to Columbus as part of his 2017 holiday tour, A Joyful Noise. Hailed by the Boston Herald as a “crowd-pleaser,” Brickman celebrates his 20-year Christmas concert tradition with new music, holiday classics, and modern favorites. Revisit yuletide memories with Brickman hits such as “The Gift,” “Sending You a Little Christmas,” “Peace,” “Angel Eyes,” and “If You Believe,” and be reminded that faith, love, and togetherness are what we cherish most this time of year.

CAPA presents Jim Brickman: A Joyful Noise at the Southern Theatre (21 E. Main St.) on Sunday, December 17, at 4 pm. Tickets are $33-$68 at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), all Ticketmaster outlets, and www.ticketmaster.com. To purchase tickets by phone, please call (614) 469-0939 or (800) 745-3000.

Jim Brickman’s distinctive piano style and captivating live performances have revolutionized the popularity of instrumental music, making him a driving force behind modern American music.

The hit-making songwriter is the best-selling solo pianist of our time, earning 21 Number One albums and 32 Top 20 Radio Singles in the industry bible, Billboard Magazine. He has garnered two Grammy nominations, gospel music’s Dove Award, two SESAC Songwriter of the Year Awards, and the Canadian Country Music Award. His alma mater, the prestigious Cleveland Institute of Music, has also established a music scholarship in his name.

Born and raised in Shaker Heights, Ohio, Brickman began his music training at the age of five. But young James wouldn’t conform to the rudimentary regulations of piano lessons. “He didn’t have the knack for it,” his first teacher would say. That didn’t discourage the tenacious pianist from creating his own unique brand of musical storytelling.

Brickman is one of pop music’s most fascinating success stories. He jumped from a career as a jingle writer of famous tunes for advertising to reviving the romantic standard of the popular song. His first album release was 1995’s No Words, and he’s gone on to sell eight million albums worldwide.

His star-studded, genre-crossing collaborations have featured luminaries like Martina McBride, Carly Simon, Lady Antebellum, Michael W. Smith, Herb Alpert, Michael Bolton, Donny Osmond, Kenny Rogers, Olivia Newton-John, Johnny Mathis, Kenny Loggins, Jane Krakowski, and a host of country, R&B, Broadway, pop, and jazz musicians.

He’s written three best-selling books, starred in four TV concert specials, and is in the 20th season of hosting the popular syndicated radio show “The Jim Brickman Show.”

