Art At The Arnold: The Ultimate Artist Workout

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Artists using a variety of media will portray athletes and sports action at the Ninth Annual Art At The Arnold during the 2018 Arnold Sports Festival at the Greater Columbus Convention Center.

Art At The Arnold features three days of drawing, painting, sculpting and other artistic media using athletes and models as the subjects and the Arnold Sports Festival as the backdrop. The contest will be held March 2-4, 2018.

“Using various mediums, 50 to 60 artists from across the Midwest will demonstrate their artistic talent before thousands of spectators and then submit entries for the exhibition and contest,” Co-Chair Kevin Buckland said. “It is a unique and fun event for the audience, athletes and artists alike — The Ultimate Artistic Workout.”

New in 2018: Arnold Fan Art, where each participating artist can offer fun paintings for sale that are a parody or image of Arnold.

Also new in 2018 is the event’s location. Art At The Arnold will be held in the newly-renovated North Atrium of the Greater Columbus Convention Center.

“The new space is larger and surrounded by floor to ceiling windows that will give artists lots of natural lighting and more working space,” Buckland said.

On Friday, March 2, artists will have a morning work session with models in the North Atrium, then later visit activities throughout the festival to prepare for a work session on Saturday, March 3. Judging, the art show and a quick draw contest will be held on Sunday, March 4.

Fran Mangino of Venice, Fla., was the overall winner in 2017 with a watercolor painting of martial artists.

See the artists and their work from the 2017 Art At The Arnold event at this link: http://ralphoto.zenfolio.com/p916272351

http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2017/12/arnold-classic-worldwide-min.png