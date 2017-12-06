What’s that smell?

If you smell natural gas, tell us right away

SMELL natural gas? Call 911 and call us at 1-800-344-4077.

Ground Rule: If you smell natural gas, which has an odor similar to rotten eggs, leave the area immediately. Don’t do anything that could cause a spark like flipping a light switch, turning on a flashlight or even using your phone.

Once you’re in a safe location, call 911 and Columbia Gas. A gas leak can be dangerous to your family and neighbors. Remember, don’t take chances.

If you Smell natural gas, Tell 911 and Columbia GasDetect Natural Gas

Smell and Tell

If you smell a rotten-egg-like odor, you may have a gas leak. Trust your nose and follow these ground rules to keep you and your family safe.

◾Inside: Get out immediately.

◾Outside: Turn off and abandon any motorized equipment you might be using. Leave the area quickly.

◾From a safe location, away from the building, call 911 and Columbia Gas of Ohio at 1-800-344-4077.

◾Wait for our service crew to arrive.

◾Don’t light a match or candle, or operate anything that could cause a spark, including cell phones, lights, appliances, flashlights, power tools, etc. Don’t open the windows and doors in an attempt to ventilate.

See and Hear

Even if you can’t detect a natural gas smell with your nose you may see or hear signs of a gas leak. Immediately follow the steps above to stay safe.

◾A damaged connection to a gas appliance

◾Dirt or water being blown into the air

◾Bubbles in water over or near a gas line

◾Dead or dying vegetation (in an otherwise moist area) over or near a gas line

◾A fire or explosion near a pipeline

◾Exposed pipeline after an earthquake, fire, flood or other disaster

◾An unusual sound, such as a hissing, whistling, or roaring sound near a gas line or appliance

Having trouble with your bill? We can help

Wednesday, October 18, 2017

This week marks the official start of the winter heating season, and we want you to know you have options when it comes to managing your bill.

Winter heating costs can put a strain on family budgets – that’s why we want to find a payment option that fits you best. Call our customer service team at 1-800-344-4077 and ask about bill payment assistance.

Has your service has been shut-off or are you facing a disconnect notice? Call us today to learn about your options. You may be able to take advantage of the Winter Reconnect Order and pay a maximum of $175 plus a reconnection fee, regardless of how much you owe, to resume or start new service.

Additional help is available for income-qualified customers. We can help you get in touch with your local Community Action Agency and to take advantage of federal funds available to pay for home heating costs.

Learn more about payment assistance. Start today and we can help keep you safe and warm this winter heating season.

Every Room Matters.

Choose the energy efficiency option that’s right for you

Knowing where your home uses energy is the first step to saving energy and money. Whether you’re looking for a comprehensive review of your home’s energy use through a Home Energy Audit, or a faster evaluation through a Home Energy Assessment, we can help you save big through instant rebates for energy efficiency improvements installed by a participating contractor. Additionally, as a Home Performance with ENERGY STAR® program, you know you’re getting the highest quality products and service, provided by experts trained in energy efficiency.

What to Expect

Home Energy Assessment

Home Energy Audit

$20 for a two-hour in-home review by a trained energy auditor (a $300 value)

$50 for a four-hour comprehensive in-home review by a trained energy auditor (a $500 value)

Installation of free energy-efficient items like showerheads and a programmable thermostat

Installation of free energy-efficient items like showerheads and a programmable thermostat

A safety check of your gas furnace for carbon monoxide levels and efficiency

A safety check of your gas furnace for carbon monoxide levels and efficiency

A personalized report of your home’s efficiency with generous discounts, rebates and incentives to put toward your upgrades

Blower-door test for air leaks

Infrared scan of your walls to detect low levels of insulation

A personalized report of your home’s efficiency with generous discounts, rebates and incentives to put toward your upgrades

Schedule an Assessment

Schedule an Audit

Need More Information?

Ready to take the next step after your Audit or Assessment? Find a trained, participating contractor near you to complete your recommended upgrades and earn instant rebates. If you’d like help selecting a contractor, give us a call at 877-644-6674 and we’ll recommend one for you to make the process even easier.

Columbia Cares about our communities

Thursday, November 02, 2017

The past few months have been busy for Columbia Gas of Ohio employees, both in the field and in the communities we serve. Check out just a few of the examples across the state of our employees making a difference in areas where they live and work:Columbia Cares Slideshow

◾Employees in central Ohio were out volunteering with the Mid-Ohio Food Bank and supporting local Veterans with the Columbus area Honor Flight.

◾In eastern Ohio, support from Columbia Gas allowed the Norwalk Area Food Bank to purchase a new refrigerator and have fresh fruits and veggies to chose from.

◾In northwest Ohio, employees came out to support the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Light the Night Walk. And safe-digging was the focus when employees volunteered at the STEM at the Park event for local youth in Bowling Green.

◾In southeastern Ohio, Digger Dog visited some friends in Athens to teach them about Fire Safety and employees were out in support of Habitat for Humanity of SE Ohio.

