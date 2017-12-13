PAW Patrol Live! at the Ohio Theatre December 28-30

PAW Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue” Takes Center Stage at the Ohio Theatre December 28-30

PAW Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue,” based on Nickelodeon’s hit preschool series “PAW Patrol,” brings everybody’s favorite pups to the stage for an action-packed, high-energy, musical adventure. When Mayor Goodway goes missing during the day of The Great Adventure Bay Race, Ryder, Chase, Marshall, Rocky, Rubble, Zuma, Skye, and Everest come to the rescue.

CAPA presents PAW Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue” at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.) on December 28-30. Tickets are $22-$138 (VIP) at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), all Ticketmaster outlets, and www.ticketmaster.com. To purchase tickets by phone, please call 614-469-0939 or 800-745-3000. Includes two acts and an intermission.

The performance schedule is as follows:

Thursday, December 28, 6 p.m.

Friday, December 29, 10 a.m., 6 p.m.

Saturday, December 30, 10 a.m., 2 p.m., 6 p.m.

Featuring a cast of everybody’s favorite PAW Patrol characters and presented by VStar Entertainment Group and Nickelodeon, PAW Patrol Live! shows that “no job is too big, no pup is too small,” and shares lessons for all ages about citizenship, social skills, and problem-solving as the characters each use their unique skills and teamwork. The show includes two acts and an intermission, and engages audiences with Bunraku puppetry, an innovative costuming approach that brings the PAW Patrol characters to life on stage with their vehicles and packs.

“Using Bunraku, puppetry elements are built into costumes worn by real actors to create a wonderful combination of life-size pups and to make a stronger connection with the audience. The PAW Patrol cast sings and dances, which brings a fun, realistic parallel between the animated series and the live show,” says Jim Waters, producer, VStar Entertainment Group.

The performance features up-tempo music and a brand new cleverly written script that is a good introduction to live theater for kids. Classic theatrical scenery along with a high-tech video wall visually transports families to an authentic PAW Patrol environment, including locations from the TV series, like Adventure Bay, The Lookout, Seal Island, Farmer Yumi’s farm, and Jake’s Mountain. Special interactive video allows the audience to participate via interviews, solve clues with the Pups, follow Mayor Goodway, and much more.

For more information, please visit www.pawpatrollive.com.

