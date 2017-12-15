Curtain Players present Crimes of the Heart

Directed by Sarah Merkey
Produced by Wendy Brinker
Stage Manager Casey Merkey
Dec. 15, & 16, 2017 at 8 p.m. Dec. 17, 2017 at 2 p.m.
Featuring:
Cory Baker, Sylvia Gonzalez, Jeff Kemeter, Susie McGarry, Colleen Nerney, & Heather Schultz
In the Pulitzer Prize-winning dark comedy by Beth Henley, three eccentric Southern sisters come together after one shoots her husband, exposing their unique quirks, longings, and regrets as each comes to terms with the consequences of her own “crime of the heart.”
Suggested for audiences ages 13 and older.
Purchase tickets online or call 614.360.1000.
Food Drive
W.A.R.M. Westerville Area Resource Ministry logo
Curtain Players will conduct a food drive during Crimes of the Heart to benefit Westerville Area Resource Ministry. Those attending performances are being asked to contribute five (5) non-perishable food items, household supplies, and/or personal care products.
Goods collected will be delivered to WARM for distribution in their food pantry. Cash donations, too, will be accepted at the theatre.
Meet the Cast
Heather Schultz as Lenny Magrath
Colleen Nerney as Chick Boyle
Cory Baker as Doc Porter
Susie McGarry as Meg Magrath
Sylvia Gonzalez as Babe Botrelle
Jeff Kemeter as Barnette Lloyd
P.O. Box 1143 / Westerville / Ohio / 43086 tel. 614.360.1000 info@curtainplayers.org