Road Repair Report

Delaware County

SR 315 IN DELAWARE COUNTY:

One Day Closure for Tree Removal

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 16

SR 315

SR 315 between SR 750 and Orange Road

7 AM: SR 315 will close in both directions.

Detour: SR 315 to US 23 to SR 750 to SR 315 or reverse.

5 PM: All lanes open.

Franklin County

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 14

I-70 WB between Noe Bixby Road & S. Hamilton Road

9 AM: I-70 WB will reduce to two lanes

3 PM: All lanes open

Northern Franklin County

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 14

CC

I-70/71 between Main Street & Grant Avenue

9 PM: I-71 SB will reduce to one lane

5 AM: All lanes open

West Side Bridge Hit

Dec. 14: West Side: I-70 EB reduced to one lane between I-670 and W. Broad after a truck’s bed struck a Harper Road bridge. ODOT bridge inspectors are in route.

Duration of Lane Closures: Unknown at this time.

West Side Lanes All Open

All lanes of I-70 EB between I-670 and W. Broad are open. Several lanes were restricted earlier when the bed of a truck struck the bridge at Harper Road.

