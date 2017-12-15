Road Repair Report

Delaware County
SR 315 IN DELAWARE COUNTY:
One Day Closure for Tree Removal
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 16
SR 315
SR 315 between SR 750 and Orange Road
7 AM: SR 315 will close in both directions.
Detour: SR 315 to US 23 to SR 750 to SR 315 or reverse.
5 PM: All lanes open.
Franklin County
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 14
I-70 WB between Noe Bixby Road & S. Hamilton Road
9 AM: I-70 WB will reduce to two lanes
3 PM: All lanes open
Northern Franklin County
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 14
CC
I-70/71 between Main Street & Grant Avenue
9 PM: I-71 SB will reduce to one lane
5 AM: All lanes open
West Side Bridge Hit
Dec. 14: West Side: I-70 EB reduced to one lane between I-670 and W. Broad after a truck’s bed struck a Harper Road bridge. ODOT bridge inspectors are in route.
Duration of Lane Closures: Unknown at this time.
West Side Lanes All Open
All lanes of I-70 EB between I-670 and W. Broad are open. Several lanes were restricted earlier when the bed of a truck struck the bridge at Harper Road.