Free Program in Akron Focuses on Ohio’s Rebounding Bobcat Population

AKRON, OH – After facing extirpation by 1850, Ohio’s bobcat population began making a slow and steady rebound in the early 1900’s thanks to laws protecting them. Now, biologists receive nearly 200 reports of sightings each year according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR).

A public program focusing on this elusive creature of the forest will take place on Saturday, January 6th, 2018 at 8:30am at The Bath Church Fellowship Hall Building, 3980 West Bath Road. The Church will provide a free, community breakfast beginning at 8:30am. The program will begin shortly thereafter.

Pre-registration is free but required as spaces are limited. Call Jamey Emmert, ODNR Division of Wildlife at (330) 245-3020 or email jamey.emmert@ohio.gov

Learn more about Ohio’s wildlife at wildohio.gov

ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.

http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2017/12/web1_mammal-bobcat-daniel-20-snow.jpg