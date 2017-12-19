Ohio Announces the OhioMeansJobs-Readiness Seal for Ohio High School Graduates to Show Workplace Readiness

Ohio high school students now can earn recognition by showing they are prepared to contribute to the workplace and their communities. The OhioMeansJobs-Readiness Seal is a formal designation students can earn on their high school diplomas and transcripts indicating they have the personal strengths, strong work ethic and professional experience that businesses need.

“The 21st century workplace is rapidly changing, and businesses need to know graduates are leaving high school with job-ready professional skills,” said Paolo DeMaria, superintendent of public instruction. “Along with Ohio businesses, our team identified essential skills for workplace success and developed the OhioMeansJobs-Readiness Seal for students to demonstrate those attributes.”

To earn the OhioMeansJobs-Readiness Seal, motivated high school students must demonstrate certain professional skills required for success in the workplace. Students work with at least three experienced and trusted mentors who validate the demonstration of these skills in school, work or the community.

“Work ethic and resiliency are essential to success no matter what your education level or where you are in life,” said Ohio Department of Higher Education Chancellor John Carey. “The OhioMeansJobs-Readiness Seal will equip high school students to adapt to the rapidly changing workforce and to stand out with a much-in-demand credential.”

“Ohio businesses have expressed concern about a lack of soft skills among applicants,” said Ryan Burgess, Director of the Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation. “The OhioMeansJobs-Readiness Seal will help Ohio’s graduates demonstrate to businesses that they have the skills necessary to succeed in the 21st century workplace.”

Established by the Ohio Legislature under House Bill 49, the Ohio Department of Education, Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation and Ohio Department of Higher Education identified an initial list of professional skills based on reports by the National Association of Colleges and Employers, in partnership with The Conference Board, Partnership for 21st Century Skills, Society for Human Resource Management and Corporate Voices for Working Families.

In addition, state partners surveyed Ohio’s business community to select the most essential or important skills for workplace success. Through the survey, business leaders identified the 15 skills students must demonstrate to earn the seal. These skills include a commitment to being drug free, reliability, a strong work ethic, punctuality, discipline, teamwork and collaboration, professionalism, learning agility, critical thinking and problem-solving, leadership, creativity and innovation, good oral and written communication skills, an understanding of digital technology, global and intercultural fluency and career management.

The OhioMeansJobs-Readiness Seal is available for the graduating classes of 2018 and beyond and will be printed directly on Ohio diplomas and transcripts. The seal also counts toward graduation options for students in the class of 2018.

