The Columbus Symphony Presents the Return of the Harry Potter™ Film Concert Series with Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets™ in Concert January 27 & 28

The Harry Potter Film Concert Series returns to the Ohio Theatre with Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, the second film in the Harry Potter series. The Columbus Symphony will perform John Williams’ entire unforgettable score live to picture while the film plays in high-definition above them on a 40-foot screen.

The Columbus Symphony presents Harry Potter in Concert™ at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.) on Saturday, January 27, at 2 pm and 8 pm, and on Sunday, January 28, at 1 pm. Tickets are $47.50-$87.50 at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), all Ticketmaster outlets, and www.ticketmaster.com. To purchase tickets by phone, please call (614) 469-0939 or (800) 745-3000.

In Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, cars fly, trees fight back, and a mysterious house-elf pays Harry a visit to warn him of what lies ahead this year in the world of wizardry. This year at Hogwarts, spiders talk, letters scold, and Harry’s own unsettling ability to speak to snakes causes his friends to doubt him. It’s a year of adventure and danger when bloody writing on a wall announces, “The Chamber of Secrets has been opened.” Saving Hogwarts will require all of Harry, Ron, and Hermione’s magical abilities and courage.

Earning a Grammy nomination for the score, the incredible music composed by John Williams became an instant classic, conjuring beautiful and soaring motifs continuing the adventures of Harry Potter on his magical adventures.

This film concert series has been created by CineConcerts, in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products, and will be conducted by its creator and producer, Justin Freer. He explains, “The Harry Potter film series continues to be a once-in-a-lifetime cultural phenomenon that delights millions of fans around the world. It is with great pleasure that we introduce the opportunity to experience the award-winning music scores played live by a symphony orchestra, all while the beloved film is simultaneously projected onto the big screen. This will be another unforgettable event.”

Brady Beaubien of CineConcerts and concert producer for the Harry Potter Film Concert Series added, “Harry Potter is synonymous with excitement around the world and we hope that by performing this incredible music with the full movie, audiences will enjoy returning to this magical world, and to the many wonderful characters that inhabit it.”

CALENDAR LISTING

The Columbus Symphony presents HARRY POTTER IN CONCERT™

Saturday, January 27, 2 pm & 8 pm

Sunday, January 28, 1 pm

Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.)

The Harry Potter Film Concert Series returns to the Ohio Theatre with the second film in the series, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. The Columbus Symphony will perform John Williams’ entire unforgettable score live to picture while the film plays in high-definition above them on a 40-foot screen. Tickets are $47.50-$87.50 at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), all Ticketmaster outlets, and www.ticketmaster.com. To purchase tickets by phone, please call (614) 469-0939 or (800) 745-3000. www.capa.com

The 2017-18 season is made possible in part by state tax dollars allocated by the Ohio Legislature to the Ohio Arts Council (OAC). The OAC is a state agency that funds and supports quality arts experiences to strengthen Ohio communities culturally, educationally, and economically. The CSO also appreciates the support of the Greater Columbus Arts Council, supporting the city’s artists and arts organizations since 1973, and the Robert W. Stevenson, Preston Davis, and Kenneth L. Coe and Jack Barrow funds of The Columbus Foundation, assisting donors and others in strengthening our community for the benefit of all its citizens.

About the Columbus Symphony

Founded in 1951, the Columbus Symphony is the only full-time, professional symphony in central Ohio. Through an array of innovative artistic, educational, and community outreach programming, the Columbus Symphony is reaching an expanding, more diverse audience each year. This season, the Columbus Symphony will share classical music with more than 200,000 people in central Ohio through concerts, radio broadcasts, and special programming. For more information, visit www.columbussymphony.com.

About CineConcerts

CineConcerts is one of the leading producers of live music experiences performed with visual media. Founded by producer/conductor Justin Freer and producer/writer Brady Beaubien, CineConcerts has engaged millions of people worldwide in concert presentations that redefine the evolution of live experience. Recent and current live concert experiences include Gladiator, The Godfather, It’s a Wonderful Life, DreamWorks Animation In Concert, Star Trek: The Ultimate Voyage 50th Anniversary Concert Tour, and Breakfast at Tiffany’s.

Justin Freer has quickly become one of the most sought-after conductors of film music with a long list of full symphonic live to projection projects. He has appeared with some of the world’s leading orchestras including the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, London Philharmonic Orchestra, New York Philharmonic, Philadelphia Orchestra, Philharmonia Orchestra, San Francisco Symphony and Sydney Symphony Orchestra. From full-length movie screenings with live orchestra to music-interactive sporting event experiences to original 3D-environment holiday programming, CineConcerts is at the forefront of live entertainment.

About Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP), a Warner Bros. Entertainment Company, extends the Studio’s powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on an award-winning range of toys, fashion, home décor, and publishing inspired by franchises and properties such as DC, J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World, Looney Tunes and Hanna-Barbera. The division’s successful global themed entertainment business includes groundbreaking experiences such as The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi (opening 2018). With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, promotional partnerships and themed experiences, WBCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

HARRY POTTER characters, names and related indicia are © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. J.K. ROWLING`S WIZARDING WORLD™ J.K. Rowling and Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Publishing Rights © JKR. (s16)

http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2017/12/web1_HarryPotterinConcert.jpg

www.harrypotterinconcert.com.

www.harrypotterinconcert.com.