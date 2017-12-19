Local Harlem Globetrotters star Zeus McClurkin brings “ABCs of bullying prevention” to Saint Mary School

Ambassador of Goodwill presented National Program on Bullying Prevention

In advance of the Harlem Globetrotters game in Columbus, star Zeus McClurkin brought the “ABCs of Bullying Prevention” program to Saint Mary School in Columbus on Dec. 14. The interactive program focuses on Action Bravery and Compassion, comprising the ABCs.

The presentation uses the team’s signature ball handling skills and humor – for a well –balanced presentation that informs and entertains. This program was designed in coordination with the National Campaign to Stop Violence and covers three key ways kids can help reduce bullying in their communities.

The world famous Harlem Globetrotters will bring their 2018 Amazing Feats of Basketball World Tour to the Schottenstein Center on Thursday, Dec. 28 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. For more information, visit harlemglobetrotters.com

