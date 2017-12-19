Ohio State’s Moritz College of Law Earns Top Honors in Ohio Attorney General’s Mock Trial Competition

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine announced that The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law earned top honors in the Attorney General’s Fifth Annual Public Service Mock Trial Competition for Ohio law school students.

The competition, which took place at the Franklin County Courthouse, featured teams of students from eight Ohio law schools.

“This program was created to help Ohio law school students learn about public service careers and gain experience in the courtroom,” Attorney General DeWine said. “Participants spent weeks preparing for the competition and getting coached by experienced attorneys. We appreciate their hard work. Congratulations to Ohio State University and all the teams that participated.”

This year’s competition revolved around a cyberbullying case problem that was released to the teams in September. The teams were coached by experienced public-sector litigators from around the state, and on Friday, they presented each side of the case in two separate rounds. The rounds were judged by experienced public-service litigators and private practitioners from around the state.

The following teams had the highest overall scores in this year’s competition:

First place: The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law

Second place (tie): Ohio Northern University Pettit College of Law and University of Cincinnati College of Law

Third place: Capital University Law School

Members of OSU’s winning team included Sarah Feldkamp, Amber Lucci, Shaheen Sheikh, and Jake Thorn. The students were coached by Lee Ann Rabe, Craig Barclay, and Brian Becker from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and Bryan Bowen from the City of Columbus Prosecutor’s Office.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Public Service Mock Trial Competition is designed to provide a valuable learning opportunity for Ohio law school students and to expose them to public-service legal careers. More information is available on the Ohio Attorney General’s website.

http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2017/12/web1_moritz.jpg