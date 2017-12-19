Columbus Symphony to Celebrate Russian Repertoire in the First Installment of the Russian Winter Festival January 19 & 20

Guest pianist Natasha Paremski joins the Columbus Symphony and Music Director Rossen Milanov as they celebrate the passion and exoticism of the Russian masters in the first installment of the Russian Winter Festival. The full program includes Mussorgsky’s Night on Bald Mountain, Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2, Prokofiev’s Symphony No. 1 (“Classical”), and Tchaikovsky’s Romeo and Juliet Overture-Fantasy.

The Columbus Symphony presents Russian Winter Festival I: Rachmaninoff and Tchaikovsky at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.) on Friday and Saturday, January 19 and 20, at 8pm. Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), all Ticketmaster outlets, and www.ticketmaster.com. To purchase tickets by phone, please call (614) 469-0939 or (800) 745-3000. The CAPA Ticket Center will also be open two hours prior to each performance.

Prelude – Patrons are invited to join Christopher Purdy and CSO Music Director Rossen Milanov in the theatre at 7pm for a 30-minute, pre-concert discussion about the works to be performed.

Postlude (Friday) – Directly following the performance, patrons are invited to stay in the auditorium and enjoy a talk-back with the evening’s artists.

Postlude (Saturday) – Patrons are invited to stay and participate in a vodka tasting in the lobby.

Mozart to Matisse – Wednesday, January 17, 2pm, Columbus Museum of Art (480 E. Broad St.)

In collaboration with the Columbus Museum of Art (CMA), this event will include a lecture examining the meanings and messages behind winter landscapes painted by Old Masters to contemporary artists, and conclude with a chamber music performance by CSO musicians. Tickets are $5 for CMA members or $20 for non-members (which also includes admission to the museum) and can be purchased by calling CMA at 614.629.0359.

Friday Coffee Dress – Friday, January 19, 10am, Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.)

Experience a working rehearsal prior to that evening’s opening-night performance. Seating is general admission for this 2.5 hour, open rehearsal, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the fine tuning and preparation behind a Masterworks main stage performance. Tickets are $10 and include coffee and snacks.

About CSO Music Director Rossen Milanov

Respected and admired by audiences and musicians alike, Rossen Milanov is currently the Music Director of the Columbus Symphony Orchestra, Chautauqua Symphony Orchestra, Princeton Symphony Orchestra, and the Orquesta Sinfónica del Principado de Asturias in Spain.

Milanov has established himself as a conductor with considerable national and international presence. He has appeared with the symphonies of Colorado, Detroit, Indianapolis, Milwaukee, Baltimore, Seattle, and Fort Worth, as well as the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center and Carnegie Hall “Link Up” education projects with Chicago’s Orchestra of St. Luke’s and Civic Orchestra.

Internationally, Milanov has collaborated with the BBC Symphony Orchestra, Orchestra de la Suisse Romand, Rotterdam Philharmonic, Aalborg, Latvian, and Hungarian National Symphony Orchestras. He has also conducted orchestras in Toronto, Vancouver, Mexico, Colombia, Sao Paolo, Belo Horizonte, New Zealand, and the KwaZulu-Natal Philharmonic in South Africa. In the Far East, he has appeared with the symphonies of NHK, Sapporo, Tokyo, and Singapore, the Hyogo Performing Arts Center Orchestra, the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra, and the Hong Kong Philharmonic.

Milanov has collaborated with some of the world’s preeminent artists, including Yo-Yo Ma, Itzhak Perlman, Joshua Bell, Midori, Christian Tetzlaff, and André Watts. During his 11-year tenure with the Philadelphia Orchestra, he conducted more than 200 performances. In 2015, he completed a 15-year tenure as Music Director of the nationally recognized training orchestra Symphony in C in New Jersey. In 2013, he completed a 17-year tenure with the New Symphony Orchestra in his native city of Sofia, Bulgaria. His passion for new music has resulted in numerous world premieres of works by composers such as Derek Bermel, Richard Danielpour, Nicolas Maw, and Gabriel Prokofiev among others.

Noted for his versatility, Milanov is also a welcome presence in the worlds of opera and ballet. Most recently, he collaborated with Komische Oper Berlin (Shostakovich’s Lady Macbeth of Mtzensk), Opera Oviedo (Spanish premiere of Tchaikovsky’s Mazzepa and Bartok’s Bluebeard’s Castle that was awarded best Spanish production for 2015), and Opera Columbus (Verdi’s La Traviata).

An experienced ballet conductor, he has been seen at New York City Ballet and collaborated with some of the best-known choreographers of our time such as Mats Ek, Benjamin Millepied, and most recently, Alexei Ratmansky in the critically acclaimed revival of Swan Lake in Zurich with the Zurich Ballet and in Paris with the La Scala Ballet.

Milanov studied conducting at the Curtis Institute of Music and the Juilliard School where he received the Bruno Walter Memorial Scholarship.

About guest pianist Natasha Paremski

With her consistently striking and dynamic performances, pianist Natasha Paremski reveals astounding virtuosity and voracious interpretive abilities. Born in Moscow and now based in New York, Paremski was awarded several prestigious prizes at a very young age, including the 2006 Gilmore Young Artists prize (age 18), the 2007 Prix Montblanc, and the Orpheum Stiftung Prize. In 2010, she was awarded the Classical Recording Foundation’s Young Artist of the Year. Her first recital album was released in 2011 and debuted at No. 9 on the Billboard Traditional Classical chart. In 2012, she recorded Tchaikovsky’s first concerto and Rachmaninoff’s Paganini Rhapsody with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and Fabien Gabel on the orchestra’s label.

About composer Modest Mussorgsky (1839–1881)

Composer Mussorgsky was an innovator of Russian music in the romantic period. He strove to achieve a uniquely Russian musical identity, often in deliberate defiance of the established conventions of Western music. Many of his works were inspired by Russian history, folklore, and other nationalist themes. His Night on Bald Mountain is a series of works inspired by Russian literary works and legend, depicting a meeting of witches on St. John’s Eve, a summer solstice celebration. It is one of the first tone poems by a Russian composer.

About composer Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873–1943)

Rachmaninoff was a Russian pianist, composer, and conductor of the late Romantic period that penned some of the most popular in the romantic repertoire. Known for his song-like melodicism, expressiveness, and use of rich orchestral colors, Rachmaninoff prominently featured the piano in his compositions, and through his own skills as a performer, explored the expressive possibilities of the instrument. Composed between autumn 1900 and April 1901, his Piano Concerto No. 2 was first performed with Rachmaninoff as soloist on December 2, 1900. The complete work was premiered, again with the composer as soloist, on November 9, 1901, with his cousin Alexander Siloti conducting. The work is one of Rachmaninoff’s most enduringly popular pieces, and established his fame as a concerto composer.

About composer Sergei Prokofiev (1891–1953)

A Soviet composer, pianist, and conductor, Prokofiev is regarded as one of the major composers of the 20th century with acknowledged masterpieces across numerous musical genres. Prokofiev began work on his Symphony No. 1 in 1916, but wrote most of it in 1917, and finished the work on September 10. It is written in loose imitation of the style of Haydn, and is widely known as the “Classical Symphony,” a name given to it by the composer himself. It was premiered on April 21, 1918, in Petrograd, conducted by Prokofiev, and has become one of his most popular and beloved works.

About composer Pyotr Tchaikovsky (1840–1893)

Russian Romantic composer Tchaikovsky composed some of the most popular works in the classical repertoire. He was the first Russian composer to make a lasting impression internationally, bolstered by his appearances as a guest conductor in Europe and the US. Although styled as an “Overture-Fantasy” by Tchaikovsky, the overall design of his Romeo and Juliet is a symphonic poem in sonata form with an introduction and an epilogue. The work is based on three main strands of the story by Shakespeare. Tchaikovsky was deeply inspired by Shakespeare, and wrote works based on The Tempest and Hamlet as well.

About the Columbus Symphony Orchestra

Founded in 1951, the Columbus Symphony is the only full-time, professional symphony in central Ohio. Through an array of innovative artistic, educational, and community outreach programming, the Columbus Symphony is reaching an expanding, more diverse audience each year. This season, the Columbus Symphony will share classical music with more than 200,000 people in central Ohio through concerts, radio broadcasts, and special programming. For more information, visit www.columbussymphony.com.

