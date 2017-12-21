HUD reports homelessness in Ohio declines in 2017

CHICAGO – Homelessness declined in Ohio according to the latest national estimate by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). While overall homelessness slightly increased nationally, HUD’s 2017 Annual Homeless Assessment Report to Congress found the follow regarding homelessness across Ohio:

In Ohio, local communities reported 10,095 persons experienced homelessness on a single night in 2017, an overall decrease of 3 percent since last year and a decline of 19.7 percent since 2010. Homelessness among families with children declined by 1.5 percent (or 51 persons) since 2016 and declined by 29.8 percent (1,443) since 2010. Meanwhile, local communities in Ohio report the number persons experiencing long-term chronic homelessness decreased by -0.8 percent since 2016 and declined by 67.6 percent since 2010. Homelessness among Veterans in Ohio decreased 7.3 percent from 2016 and 43.5 percent since 2010.

“In many high-cost areas of our country, especially along the West Coast, the severe shortage of affordable housing is manifesting itself on our streets,” said HUD Secretary Ben Carson. “With rents rising faster than incomes, we need to bring everybody to the table to produce more affordable housing and ease the pressure that is forcing too many of our neighbors into our shelters and onto our streets. This is not a federal problem—it’s everybody’s problem.”

“All individuals deserve to have a safe and decent place to call home,” said Deputy Regional Administrator James A. Cunningham. “While we have made significant strides in reducing the number of individuals experiencing homelessness, we must remain committed to implementing strategies that make it a rare, brief and non-recurring event.”

HUD’s national estimate is based upon data reported by approximately 3,000 cities and counties across the nation. Every year on a single night in January, planning agencies called ‘Continuums of Care” and tens of thousands of volunteers seek to identify the number of individuals and families living in emergency shelters, transitional housing programs and in unsheltered settings. These one-night ‘snapshot’ counts, as well as full-year counts and data from other sources (U.S. Housing Survey, Department of Education), are crucial in understanding the scope of homelessness and measuring progress toward reducing it.

Key National Findings of HUD’s 2017 Annual Homeless Assessment Report:

On a single night in January 2017, state and local planning agencies (Continuums of Care) in Ohio reported:

10,095 people were homeless representing an overall decrease of 3 percent (or 309 persons) from 2016 and a 19.7 percent decrease since 2010 (or 2,474 persons).

Most homeless persons, 8,786, (87%) were located in emergency shelters or transitional housing programs while total 1,309 (14.9%) persons were unsheltered.

The number of unsheltered homeless individuals in 2017, (1,194), increased by 13.1 percent from 2016 but decreased by 16.2 percent since 2010.

The number of families with children experiencing homelessness in 2017 (3,407), declined 1.5 percent (or 51 persons) since 2016 and declined by 29.8 percent (1,443) since 2010.

On a single night in January 2017, 862 veterans were experiencing homelessness. Veteran homelessness decreased 7.3 percent (or 68 persons) since January 2016. Since 2010, however, Veteran homelessness in Ohio declined 43.5 percent and by nearly 46% nationally.

Chronic or long-term homelessness decreased by -0.8 percent over 2016 levels and declined 67.6 percent since 2010.

The number of unaccompanied homeless youth and children in 2017 is estimated to be 695 Youth. This year, HUD and local communities launched a more intense effort to more accurately account for this important, difficult to count population. HUD will treat 2017 as a baseline year for purposes of tracking progress toward reducing youth homelessness.

http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2017/12/web1_hud-logo-1.jpg

Staff Report

HUD's mission is to create strong, sustainable, inclusive communities and quality affordable homes for all.

