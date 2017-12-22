ODOT urging drivers to plan ahead for busy highways

MILLIONS TO HIT THE ROAD FOR THE HOLIDAYS

COLUMBUS (Thursday, December 21, 2017) – The Christmas holiday is the second most traveled of the year with Ohio Department of Transportation traffic count stations recording a 37 percent increase in traffic volume. The last time Christmas fell on a Monday was 2006. That year, the biggest increases in traffic were seen on Saturday, December 23 and Tuesday, December 26.

“The hustle and bustle of the holiday season has all of us in a hurry to get where we need to go, but patience will be key to traveling safely,” said ODOT Director Jerry Wray.

As of this week, Ohio has recorded 1,136 traffic deaths. Excessive speed has been a contributing factor in 30 percent of deadly crashes this year. In total, 26,909 crashes have been directly linked to speed in Ohio during 2017.

ODOT makes every effort to reduce the size of work zones during holidays with a high number of travelers. However, in areas where that is not possible, drivers are urged to be extra alert.

“Work zones require the maximum amount of attention from drivers because they can include changes in traffic patterns, narrow lanes, and reduced speeds. It is vital that motorists obey the signs and speed limits, especially in work zones,” said Wray.

Traffic operators in the ODOT 24/7 Traffic Management Center will be monitoring more than 600 traffic cameras, speed sensors, and working with law enforcement to ensure that traffic moves a smoothly as possible.

Travelers can also see traffic cameras, current speeds, traffic alerts, and work zone information on OHGO.com or with the OHGO app (available at OHGO.com/app).

I-70 EB Closed in Muskingum County

I 70

I-70 EB in Muskingum County is closed between SR 93 and Airport Road due to an accident. Motorists should use an alternate route to avoid delays. Duration: 2-3 hours.

NORTHERN FRANKLIN COUNTY

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 21

270 N Franklin

Ramp from I-270 NB to SR 161 WB

8 PM: Ramp will reduce to one lane

5 AM: All lanes open

71 N Franklin

Ramp from I-71 SB to I-70 EB

8 PM: Ramp will reduce to one lane

5 AM: All lanes open

SR 750 Closed in Delaware County

SR 750

Both directions of SR 750 are closed just west of SR 315 in Delaware County due to a crash. Duration unknown.

SR 750 NOW OPEN in Delaware County

SR 750

All lanes of SR 750 are NOW OPEN west of SR 315 in Delaware County.

http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2017/12/web1_holiday-travel-1.jpg