Meijer Beef Buyers Offer Top Picks to Try this Holiday Season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – In the Midwest, Christmas dinners are usually dominated by turkeys and hams. Meijer reports that it sells more than five million pounds of ham and more than 50,000 frozen turkeys the weeks right before Christmas. Believe it or not, beef has been a staple at most Christmas table dinners since the 17th century.

The Meijer meat buyers report that the retailer sells more than $7 million in Certified Angus Beef® the week leading up to Christmas day, sourced from around the Midwest and recognized as some of the best beef in the world. If you are looking to beef up your game at your next holiday meal, the Meijer meat buyers offer their tips on selecting the perfect cut. All roasts should be cooked to medium rare and be allowed to rest for at least15 minutes before it is carved. The best seasoning to use on a roast? The Meijer beef buyers suggest keeping it simple with two kitchen staples – salt and pepper.

Standing Rib Roast – Seventy percent of the retailer’s rib roast sales happen three days before Christmas. If you are going for tradition, then a standing rib roast, also called a bone-in rib roast or prime rib, is the grand champion of the Christmas table. According to the Certified Angus Beef® brand this roast is rich in flavor, juicy and tender, and known for its majestic appearance. The meat is found in the fore rib of a steer and usually has a good marbling of fat, which is where the gold is when it comes to flavor.

Strip Roast – If you are looking to completely wow your guests, a strip roast will not disappoint. Also known as a Kansas City strip roast or a New York strip roast, this roast is lean, tender and full of flavor. It is actually made up of strip steaks that are cut away from the bone, making it easier to serve. According to the Meijer beef buyers, a strip is cut from the uppermost section of the loin, known as the strip loin, where the meat is most tender.

Tenderloin Roast – When it comes to beef roasts, tenderloin is considered the most elegant of all roasts. It is the crown jewel in extravagant holiday dishes like Beef Wellington. It is lean cut of meat with a mild flavor. The tenderloin sits beneath the ribs, next to the backbone. This muscle does very little work, therefore it is considered the most tender part of the animal.

Top Sirloin Roast – Also known as a crescent roast or a round tip roast, this is a lean cut of meat taken from the bottom sirloin. It is flavorful; however, it can be tough, so your best bet is to roast it slowly at a low temperature and slice it thin.

If you are looking for a little variety when it comes to preparing a roast and best red wines to pair with meat, Meijer created the 12 Roasts of Christmas that feature a variety of recipes for roasts. If you are still perplexed on which roast to buy and how to prepare it, the Certified Angus Beef® brand offers a free app called Roast Perfect that can be found in the iTunes AppStore or on Google Play for Android phones.

