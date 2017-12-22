Last-minute Gifts? Here’s some ideas

Top gifts this season include iPhone 8, Beats by Dre Wireless Headphones, travel getaways (72 percent surveyed would forego gifts for a getaway), Drones, Nintendo, Amazon Echo, and Bose Speakers according to a national survey which was fielded among 1,034 adults and 507 teens by Propeller Insights on behalf of Ebates, a leader and pioneer in cash back shopping and subsidiary of the global internet services company Rakuten. One-in-five Americans plan to spend between $250-$500 on holiday gifts this year, and almost as many will spend more than $1,000 (18 percent) or $750-$1,000 (17 percent). More data is available upon request.

