Award-Winning Illusionist Bill Blagg Comes to the Southern Theatre February 3

The incredible magical talent and trademark off-the-cuff personality of Bill Blagg takes audiences on an interactive, magical journey filled with mind-blowing magic and jaw-dropping illusions. In this 90-minute, action-packed spectacular, witness objects float in mid-air, vanish in the blink of an eye, and so much more.

CAPA presents The Magic of Bill Blagg Live! at the Southern Theatre (21 E. Main St.) on Saturday, February 3, at 8 pm. Tickets are $30 and $40 at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), all Ticketmaster outlets, and www.ticketmaster.com. To purchase tickets by phone, please call (614) 469-0939 or (800) 745-3000.

Blagg’s big break occurred at the age of 18 when he won a prestigious magic competition in the “Magic Capital of the World” (Colon, MI), making magic history as the youngest contestant to ever win the event. He joined the ranks of his idols, including Las Vegas’s very own master magician Lance Burton.

Widely regarded for his unconventional style of magic, Blagg strays from the cliché tricks with playing cards or birds, preferring grand-scale illusions such as teleportation or squeezing his 6’ body to just 6” tall in a not-to-be-forgotten experience for all ages.

About CAPA

Owner/operator of downtown Columbus’ magnificent historic theatres (Ohio Theatre, Palace Theatre, Southern Theatre) and manager of the Riffe Center Theatre Complex, Lincoln Theatre, Drexel Theatre, Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts (New Albany, OH), and the Shubert Theater (New Haven, CT), CAPA is a non-profit, award-winning presenter of national and international performing arts and entertainment. For more information, visit www.capa.com.