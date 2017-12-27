Motorcycle Ohio Class Registration Begins Soon

The Ohio Department of Public Safety’s Motorcycle Ohio Rider Education Program online registration begins Monday, Jan. 22, 2018 at 9 a.m. Those wanting to learn how to ride a motorcycle or refresh their motorcycle safety skills may register at www.motorcycle.ohio.gov for one of the $50 courses scheduled throughout the state from March through November.

Over 260,000 motorcycle riders have been trained since the program began in 1988. More information about Motorcycle Ohio and the courses, including statewide locations and updated training requirements, are available.

Basic Rider Skills (BRS) This 16-hour course is recommended for novice riders. BRS students must have a valid Temporary Instruction Permit Identification Permit Card (TIPIC) to take the class. Motorcycles and helmets are provided. Upon successful completion of this course, the student will earn the BMV skill-test waiver for a motorcycle endorsement.

Basic Rider Skills for Returning Riders (BRS-RR) This 8-hour course is designed for those 18 years of age or older who have been riding with a temporary permit for longer than one year (over 1,000 miles of experience) and for experienced riders returning to riding, with or without a motorcycle endorsement, after several years of not riding. BRS-RR students must have a have a valid Temporary Instruction Permit Identification Permit Card (TIPIC) to take the class. Motorcycles and helmets are provided. Upon successful completion of this course, the student will earn the BMV skill-test waiver for a motorcycle endorsement.

Sunbury News Staff Report

