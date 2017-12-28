Local Student Briefs

Ashland University

Students Graduate

ASHLAND, OH (12/12/2017)— The following students completed their Ashland University degree requirements graduated during commencement ceremonies on Saturday, December 16.

Alyssa Cira of Galena received a Bachelor of Arts degree during Ashland University’s commencement ceremonies on Saturday, December 16. Cira is majoring in Psychology. Cira is a 2014 graduate of Big Walnut High School. Cira is graduating with Magna Cum Laude honors.

Elizabeth Lawyer of Sunbury received a Bachelor of Science in Education degree during Ashland’s commencement. Lawyer is majoring in Intervention Specialist Education. Lawyer is graduating with Magna Cum Laude honors.

Erica Duffin of Westerville received a Master of Education degree during Ashland’s commencement. Duffin is majoring in Curriculum & Instruction: Teaching & Learning in the 21st Century/American History & Government.

Sandra Sakyi of Westerville received a Master of Business Administration degree during Ashland’s commencement. Sakyi is majoring in Executive Management.

Association of Computing Machinery Members

The following students are members of the Association of Computing Machinery at Ashland University.

Mohammed Bawazeer of Galena is a member of Ashland University’s Association of Computing Machinery. Bawazeer is majoring in computer science.

Kelly Fullin of Westerville is a member of Ashland University’s Association of Computing Machinery. Fullin is majoring in mathematics. Fullin is a 2016 graduate of Westerville South High School.

Association of Computing Machinery (ACM) is Ashland University’s student chapter of the National Association for Computing Machinery. As a social service organization, its purpose is to gather individuals interested in logic and computing machinery. Every year, members participate in two programming contests hosted by Ashland University or other universities. Membership is open to all interested individuals.

Emma Dumford Member of Alpha Psi Omega

Emma Dumford of Westerville is a member of Ashland University’s Alpha Psi Omega. Dumford is majoring in middle grades education. Dumford is a 2014 graduate of Westerville North High School.

Alpha Psi Omega is the theater honorary that credits students who have made outstanding contributions to the theatre and have been deemed worthy to receive recognition. They are rewarded according to their performances in acting, directing, production and/or radio drama. Membership is open to students who are maintaining a 3.0 grade point average and are selected by the Theater Department.

Austin Kondratick Member of Phi Delta Theta

Austin Kondratick of Westerville is a member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity at Ashland University. Kondratick is majoring in sport management. Kondratick is a 2015 graduate of Westerville Central High School.

The brothers of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity have made it their mission to build upon the solid foundation provided by Ashland University in order to push their chapter to new heights. With an emphasis on scholarship, leadership development, and campus involvement, Phi Delta Theta has created a culture in which each individual member is able to become the greatest version of himself, while also improving his chapter, his campus, and his community in the process.

Eagles for Pride Members

The following students are members of Eagles for Pride at Ashland University.

Kelly Fullin of Westerville is a member of Eagles for Pride at Ashland University. Fullin is majoring in math. Fullin is a 2016 graduate of Westeville South High School.

William Summers of Westerville is a member of Eagles for Pride at Ashland University. Summers is majoring in religion. Summers is a 2015 graduate of Westerville South High School.

Eagles for P.R.I.D.E. is a provisionally chartered group whose mission is to work toward making Ashland University a more safe and accepting environment regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity. For the fulfillment of this goal, the group strives to educate others within the AU community and open a dialogue on these topics. In doing so, the group hopes to promote the preservation of human dignity and respect for all people.

Ashland University, ranked in the top tier of colleges and universities in U.S. News and World Report’s National Universities category for 2017, is a mid-sized, private university conveniently located a short distance from Akron, Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio. Ashland University (www.ashland.edu) deeply values the individual student and offers a unique educational experience that combines the challenge of strong, applied academic programs with a faculty and staff who build nurturing relationships with their students.

Belmont University

Fall 2017 Dean’s List

NASHVILLE, TN (12/19/2017)— The following students achieved the Dean’s List at Belmont University for the Fall 2017 semester. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.

Pamela Gabriel of Westerville (43082)

Bailey Sewalk of Galena (43021)

David Sturges of Sunbury (43074)

Alexandria VanHouwe of Westerville (43082)

Olivia Wolf of Westerville (43082)

Approximately 35 percent of Belmont’s 8,080 students qualified for the Fall 2017 Dean’s List. Belmont Provost Dr. Thomas Burns said, “This achievement for the fall semester indicates that these students have placed a high priority on their work at Belmont and have invested time and energy in their studies. It is our strong belief that consistent application in this manner will reap great benefits, which will equip them for a lifetime of learning and growing.”

About Belmont University

Ranked No. 5 in the Regional Universities South category and named as a “Most Innovative” university by U.S. News & World Report, Belmont University consists of more than 8,000 students who come from every state and more than 36 countries. Committed to being a leader among teaching universities, Belmont brings together the best of liberal arts and professional education in a Christian community of learning and service. The University’s purpose is to help students explore their passions and develop their talents to meet the world’s needs. With more than 90 areas of undergraduate study, more than 25 master’s programs and five doctoral degrees, there is no limit to the ways Belmont University can expand an individual’s horizon. For more information, visit www.belmont.edu.

The University of Findlay

Orchestra Presents ‘The Story of Winter’

FINDLAY, OH (12/13/2017)— The University of Findlay Orchestra, conducted by SooJin Lee, recently performed “The Story of Winter” in Winebrenner Theological Seminary’s TLB Auditorium. The concert included “The Nutcracker” by Tchaikovsky and “Winter” from Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons.”

Local students include:

Myah Daron of Westerville (43082)

Joshua Javery of Westerville (43081)

Javery Performs in UF Fall Piano Recital

(12/20/2017)— Josh Javery, of Westerville, 43081, recently performed in a piano recital at the University of Findlay. Javery played “Holly Jolly Christmas” by J. Marks.

Rachel Renz Performs in Fall Instrumental Recital

Rachel Renz of Galena (43021), recently performed in a fall instrumental recital at the University of Findlay. Renz performed “Variations on a Theme of Glinka” by Rimsky-Korsakov on the oboe.

Renz Performs in Band Concert ‘Wassail! An Olde English Christmas’

Rachel Renz, of Galena recently performed in the University of Findlay Symphonic Band and Wind Ensemble’s annual Christmas concert, “Wassail! An Olde English Christmas.”

The performance featured well-known holiday songs from the British Isles including “I Saw Three Ships,” “Westminster Carol (Angels We Have Heard on High)” and others. The annual concert is conducted by Jack Taylor, professor of music.

The University of Findlay is one of the largest private colleges in Northwest Ohio. With a total enrollment of almost 4,000 students, the University of Findlay has nearly 80 programs including bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral programs. UF has been nationally recognized by U.S. News and World Report and the Princeton Review. For more information, visit www.findlay.edu.

Marietta College

Hannah Richardson Named to Fall 2017 Dean’s List

(12/20/2017)— Marietta College’s Hannah Richardson of Westerville has been named to the Fall 2017 Dean’s List.

Richardson is majoring in Undecided and is a member of 2021. Richardson is a graduate of Westerville Central High School.

Any full-time Marietta College student completing at least 15 credit hours with a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.74 in a given semester is recognized as a Dean’s List student for that semester.

Located in Marietta, Ohio, at the confluence of the Muskingum and Ohio rivers, Marietta College is a four-year liberal arts college. Tracing its roots to the Muskingum Academy begun in 1797, the College was officially chartered in 1835. Today Marietta College serves a body of 1,200 full-time students. The College offers 45 majors and has been listed among Barron’s Best Buys in College Education and Peterson’s Competitive Colleges, and has been recognized as one of the top regional comprehensive colleges by U.S. News and World Report and The Princeton Review.

Wheaton College

Joseph Saperstein Performs in Christmas Festival Concert

(12/14/2017) Wheaton College student Joseph Saperstein recently performed in “Messiah, Prince of Peace,” the 2017 Christmas Festival presented by the Wheaton College Conservatory of Music. Saperstein, of Westerville, Ohio, played cello with the Symphony Orchestra.

The Wheaton College Conservatory of Music provides students with comprehensive instruction that cultivates creativity, proficiency, and achievement in a Christ-centered environment. For more information, please visit wheaton.edu/conservatory. The 2016 Wheaton College Christmas Festival, “Love Divine,” will be broadcast on many public television stations around the country during December. Learn more at wheaton.edu/christmas.

Saperstein Performs in College Symphony Orchestra Concert

Wheaton College student Joseph Saperstein performed in “Honours and Homage,” the fall 2017 Symphony Orchestra concert. Saperstein played cello.

Wheaton College (Wheaton, Illinois) is a coeducational Christian liberal arts college noted for its rigorous academics, integration of faith and learning, and consistent ranking among the top liberal arts colleges in the country. For more information, visit wheaton.edu.

http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2017/12/web1_Ashland-University-Logo.jpg