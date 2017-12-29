Westerville Public Library is a five-star library

The Westerville Public Library has once again been recognized as a Five-Star Library by Library Journal. This year 7,409 public libraries nationwide qualified to be rated in the LJ Index of Public Library Service. Only 85 libraries were awarded a five-star rating, placing Westerville in the top 1% of the nation’s public libraries. Since the inaugural edition of the LJ Index in 2009, the Westerville Public Library has been awarded a five-star rating 7 times, and a 4-star rating once.

This prestigious and very welcome recognition is awarded to libraries that are the heaviest used and most cost-efficient in the nation. Ratings are determined by community support, number of library visits, items borrowed, program attendance, computer usage and cost per capita.

We are grateful and humbled by this national recognition. We also have a deep and sincere appreciation for our role in the community, our customers, the Library Board of Trustees, an outstanding staff and our wonderful community partners that continually contribute to our success.

For more information about library rankings, visit Library Journal.

Erin Francoeur, Executive Director

Worthington Libraries Named All-Time All-Star Library

In the latest round of evaluation of public libraries nationwide, Library Journal has once again awarded Worthington Libraries a five-star rating.

Over the 10 editions of the published Index of Public Library Service, 606 libraries have received a starred rating in one or more years. A total of 69 libraries received stars in each of the 10 editions. Of those, 13 U.S. public libraries earned a five-star rating each and every year. Worthington Libraries is one of those 13 libraries.

To earn a starred rating, a library must:

provide public service statistics, including materials checked out, patron visits, public internet computer use, program attendance and circulation of electronic materials (libraries were evaluated on these items relative to the performance of other libraries in their peer group);

meet the Institute of Museum & Library Services definition of a public library;

have $10,000 or more in total operating expenditures annually; and

serve a legal service area population of 1,000 or more residents.

For 2017, 7,409 U.S. public libraries were scored on the Index of Public Library Service and 259 received stars. Of those, 85 received a five-star rating.

Worthington Libraries was evaluated in a category of libraries with total annual operating expenditures of over $5 million but less than $10 million.

