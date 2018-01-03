News from ODVS

Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame Class of 2018 nominations are due June 1, 2018. Please consider nominating a veteran for post-military service.

Go to OhioVets.gov for more information.

Nomination Guidelines

The Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame recognizes Ohioans who have served in the military and then continued to contribute to their communities, state and nation in an exemplary manner. These contributions can be in the areas of professional achievements, civic or public service, volunteerism, veterans’ advocacy or other significant achievements over the life of the nominee.

The Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame is not a military hall of fame and thus, focuses on accomplishments and achievements after military service. The Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame recognizes the post-military achievements of outstanding veterans and spotlights all veterans’ contributions to the civilian workplace.

Who is eligible?

The veteran nominee must meet the following criteria:

• Must be a past or current Ohio resident

• Must have received an honorable discharge

• Must be of good moral character

Definition of Veteran

The definition of veteran, Ohio Revised Code 5903.01 – Veterans means any person who has completed service in the armed forces, including the national guard of any state, or a reserve component of the armed forces, who has been discharged under honorable conditions from the armed forces or who has been transferred to the reserve with evidence of satisfactory service.

For the Nominators:

Information in the packets shall not be falsified in any manner.

Include final discharge papers, such as DD Form 214. If nominee received several discharges please provide the final discharge paper with the nomination packet. Discharge papers can be requested from the National Personnel Records Center (NPRC), 9700 Page Blvd., St. Louis, MO, 63132, http://www.archives.gov or by calling 866-272-6272. You may also seek the assistance of your local County Veterans Service Office.

The nomination packet must not exceed 10 pages on 8.5” x 11” single sided paper – excluding nomination form and discharge papers. Packets that exceed 10 pages will be returned to the nominator.

Do not include original documents as nomination packets and attachments become the property of the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame.

Do not include documents such as newspaper articles that lose legibility when copied. Rather, send a clean, legible 8.5” x 11” copy of the article or document.

Posthumous nominations will be accepted.

The Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame Executive Committee will review nominations late summer. Recommendations for induction are submitted for review to the Governor of the State of Ohio. Finalists and their nominees will be notified in September.

Nominators of veterans who were not selected will be notified.

Who is not eligible for induction into the Hall of Fame?

All state elected officials, members of the General Assembly, members of the Governor’s staff, the director of the Ohio

Department of Veterans Services, members of the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame Executive Committee, members of the Ohio

Veterans Hall of Fame Foundation and members of any County Veterans Service Commission are ineligible for induction into the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame until two years after they have left their positions. The executive committee may waive the two-year requirement for nominees over 70 years of age.

For the submission process to uniformly portray the post-military achievements and accomplishments of these great Ohioan veterans, the nomination packet must adhere to the following format:

Section 1

Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame Nomination Form

This form requires the signature of the nominator to validate that the information is accurate.

Section 2

Verification of Veterans Status

Attach a certified copy of the nominee’s final discharge papers such as DD Form 214.

Section 3

Summary of Post-Military Achievements

Examples include exemplary professional achievements; contributions through educational, fraternal, faith, veteran and service organizations; political office; public service; volunteerism and more.

Section 4

Post-Military Awards and Honors

Provide a list and highlights of awards and honors. Examples include Presidential awards, Citizen of the Year, Veteran of the Year, significant milestones, etc.

Section 5

Summary of Education and Training Accomplishments

Include a chronology of education and training accomplishments.

Section 6

Narrative Detailing the Veteran’s Overall Accomplishments and Achievements

Provide a comprehensive narrative detailing why this Ohio veteran should be considered for the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame.

Approximately 500 words.

Nomination packet deadline: June 1, 2018.

Send to Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame, Ohio Department of Veterans Services, 77 S. High Street – 7th Floor, Columbus OH 43215 or HallOfFame@dvs.ohio.gov or fax to 614.387.7317.

