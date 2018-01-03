Heat Up 2018 with Main Street Delaware’s Jan. 5 ‘FREEze Fest’ First Friday Celebration

Join Main Street Delaware for its annual “FREEze Fest” First Friday Celebration from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 5, 2018. Participating businesses will offer a variety of free activities during this community event.

“Everyone is invited to ring in the New Year in downtown Delaware,” said Susie Bibler, executive director of Main Street Delaware. “Our annual ‘FREEze Fest’ will offer no-cost activities in several downtown businesses, including make-and-take items, music, hot drinks, food tastings, and more.”

The First Friday fun will include, for example, a free cheese tasting at The Greater Gouda; free hot tea and honey tastings at Honey & Abernathy; and free popcorn at The Strand Theatre.

January’s FREEze Fest is being sponsored by Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Delaware.

Also in January, Main Street Delaware will hold its annual Kickoff Party, with ticket holders visiting several downtown Delaware establishments to sample food and drink items. At each site, you’ll learn a little about Main Street Delaware’s 2017 accomplishments and 2018 plans to make the city an even better place to live, work, and play.

The Kickoff Party will begin at 6 p.m. Jan. 24 and conclude with a short annual meeting at 8 p.m., including a chance for ticket holders to enjoy one adult beverage on us. A cash bar will be available for anyone who wishes to join us as we toast to our favorite city. (The annual meeting is open to the public, regardless of whether you participate in the ticketed Kickoff Party.) More details about the party will be posted soon on www.mainstreetdelaware.com and www.facebook.com/MainStreetDelaware.

February also promises to be filled with sweet treats with the annual Chocolate Walk being moved to Saturday, Feb. 10, and a new Date Night First Friday — complete with buy-one-get-one (BOGO) and two-for-one deals — being planned for Feb. 2.

The Feb. 10 Chocolate Walk will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, giving ticket holders more time to collect and enjoy treats, as well as shop, browse, and dine in our historic downtown. Chocolate Walk tickets are $20 each and available online now at www.mainstreetdelaware.com. Only 250 tickets will be sold for the Chocolate Walk.

Proceeds from ticketed events will benefit Main Street Delaware, a 501(c)(3), member-supported nonprofit organization that coordinates the downtown First Friday celebrations, Home for the Holidays weekend, Farmers’ Markets, Design Awards, and more.

Sunbury News Staff Report

Main Street Delaware is an accredited Ohio Main Street Community. For additional information, contact Susie Bibler, executive director, at 740-362-6050 or mainstreetdelaware@yahoo.com. Learn more at www.mainstreetdelaware.com or www.facebook.com/MainStreetDelaware.

