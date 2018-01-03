Catherines + Lane Bryant Team Up To Donate to Columbus Based Hospital for Holiday Season

Columbus-based plus size apparel brands Lane Bryant and Catherines will partner with Columbus’ Nationwide Children’s Hospital (NCH) to help kids everywhere, offering opportunities for employees and clients to help by raising funds through a dedicated holiday campaign.

Most notably, the brands will be collecting approximately 450 toys and games, which employees will personally deliver to the children who will be in the hospital over the holidays. The “Wish List Tree” at ascena’s Columbus headquarters is decorated with gift tags noting in-demand gifts for various age groups. Employees have the opportunity to take tags, purchase the corresponding gifts, and place them under the tree. On December 20th, from 7:30AM to 9:00AM, ascena retail group employees will personally deliver the gifts to the Nationwide Children’s Hospital to help spread holiday cheer.

Additional employee fundraising efforts include a backpack drive to benefit the hospital’s partnership with the Reach Out and Read program, onsite snack carts, a holiday bake sale, and gift wrapping event at the ascena headquarters, all benefitting NCH. Lane Bryant and Catherines will also have “Floor Bucket Challenges” in their retail stores, which will challenge store associates to collect the most amount of donations for NCH possible in 30 minutes. (A complete list of how the brand is raising donations is below)

Lane Bryant and Catherines will also offer multiple opportunities for clients to contribute to NCH throughout the holiday season. Both brands will offer an exclusive “Little Book of Good Karma” coupon book that can be purchased with a $5 donation in stores and online, and the brands will also offer register round-up opportunities in stores, rounding up purchases to the nearest dollar amount with the extra funds being donated to NCH.

http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/01/web1_catherines.jpg