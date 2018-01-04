‘Chicago’ comes to Columbus

CAPA and Broadway in Columbus are thrilled to welcome NFL legend, OSU superstar, and Heisman Trophy Eddie George in his Columbus stage debut, performing the role of fast-talking lawyer Billy Flynn in the Tony Award-winning, record-breaking hit musical CHICAGO.

CHICAGO will play the Palace Theatre for one week only, February 6-11. Tickets start at $34 and can be purchased at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), all Ticketmaster outlets, and online at www.ticketmaster.com. To purchase by phone, please call (614) 469-0939 or (800) 745-3000. Orders for groups of 20 or more may be placed by calling (614) 719-6900.

The performance schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, February 6, 7:30pm

Wednesday, February 7, 7:30 pm

Thursday, February 8, 7:30 pm

Friday, February 9, 8 pm

Saturday, February 10, 2 pm & 8 pm

Sunday, February 11, 1 pm & 6:30 pm

George makes his touring debut in CHICAGO following a successful limited engagement in the same role at the Ambassador Theatre on Broadway in 2016. Prior to taking the stage in CHICAGO, George appeared in such works as Matthew Lopez’s The Whipping Man (Nashville Repertory Theatre), Suzan-Lori Parks’ Topdog/Underdog (Amun Ra Theatre), and in the title roles of both Othello and Julius Caesar at the Nashville Shakespeare Festival.

His transition to the stage completes the journey that he began following the conclusion of his NFL playing career, which saw him providing commentary and analysis for the Tennessee Titans and FOX’s college football coverage. George won screen time in such TV series as NBC’s “American Dream Builders” and in such films as Best Man Holiday and The Game Plan. Since then, George has worked to refine his craft onstage, including not only the credits above, but also work with his Nashville based theatrical troupe, Actors by George, which he founded in 2012.

George won the Heisman Trophy in 1995 while playing for The Ohio State University. That honor served as a prelude for a nine-year NFL career in which he led the Tennessee Titans to Super Bowl XXXIV, was selected for the Pro Bowl for four consecutive years, and finished his career with the Dallas Cowboys under legendary coach Bill Parcells. Since the conclusion of his playing career, George has received his MBA from Northwestern University and founded Edward George Wealth Management Group. He also serves on the board of the Tennessee Performing Arts Center in Nashville. He resides in Nashville with wife Tamara Johnson and their family.

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander, and lyrics by Fred Ebb, CHICAGO is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, CHICAGO is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival, and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

The national tour is directed by David Hyslop and choreographed by David Bushman. Walter Bobbie is the director of the original New York Production and Ann Reinking was the original choreographer in the style of Bob Fosse. CHICAGO features set design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by William Ivey Long, lighting design by Ken Billington, and sound design by Scott Lehrer. The production also features orchestrations by Ralph Burns and supervising music direction by Rob Fisher.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, CHICAGO is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media, and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today’s tabloids.

Time Magazine calls it “A Triumph,” Newsweek raves “Smashing,” and Entertainment Weekly sums it up by calling CHICAGO “Broadway’s Most Electrifying Show.”

www.ChicagoTheMusical.com

Contact: Rolanda Copley

(614) 719-6624

rcopley@capa.com

The Ohio Arts Council helped fund CAPA’s 2017-18 season with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, education excellence, and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans. CAPA also appreciates the generous support of The National Endowment for the Arts, the Martha G. Staub and Willis H. Liggett Funds of The Columbus Foundation, and the Greater Columbus Arts Council.

