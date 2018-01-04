Need help challenging your property value?

The Franklin County Auditor’s Office will host five Board of Revision “mobile offices” to answer questions about the process from Thursday, Jan. 11 through Thursday, March 22 at five different locations in Franklin County.

Franklin County property owners who feel their property value is too high or too low may file a request to change the value with the Board of Revision. The deadline to file a Board of Revision complaint is Monday, April 2, 2018.

Board of Revision mobile offices will be held in Gahanna; Clintonville; New Albany; Grove City; and Upper Arlington.

The complete schedule can be found below:

Thursday, Jan. 11: Columbus Metropolitan Library – Gahanna Branch (310 Granville St., Gahanna, Ohio 43230) from 9:30 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 18: Columbus Metropolitan Library – Whetstone Branch (3909 N. High St., Columbus, Ohio 43214) from 12:30 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 10: Columbus Metropolitan Library – New Albany Branch (200 Market St., New Albany, Ohio 43054) from 1:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m.

Monday, March 19: Grove City Library (3959 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio 43123) from noon until 4 p.m.

Thursday, March 22: Upper Arlington Public Library (2800 Tremont Rd., Upper Arlington, Ohio 43221) from 1:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m.

The Franklin County Board of Revision hears formal complaints on property valuations. Filing a complaint allows property owners to present their case before the Board of Revision, which is comprised of representatives of the county auditor, treasurer and commissioner.

Board of Revision applications will be accepted until April 2 at 5 p.m. Staff also will assist the public in filing complaints on April 2 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. in the Courthouse Auditorium, 373 S. High St. Property owners can submit requests in person, by email at BOR@franklincountyohio.gov, through the mail or via fax at 614-525-6252.

If a property owner is successful in reducing their property value, a refund of any overpayment of taxes collected based on the higher value will be refunded or credited with their next tax bill.

Questions? Please call 614-525-4663 or email ClarenceMingo@franklincountyohio.gov.

