PUCO grants hours-of-service relief to intrastate heating oil carriers

COLUMBUS, OHIO (Dec. 29, 2017) – The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) today granted temporary regulatory relief from the hours-of-service requirements for drivers operating commercial motor vehicles transporting heating oil within Ohio. The Petroleum Marketers & Convenience Store Association notified the PUCO of interruptions in the availability and/or delivery of heating oil across Ohio.

The regulatory relief is effective immediately and will expire at 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 8, 2018.

Carriers subject to this regulatory relief are not exempt from any other motor carrier safety regulations, including commercial driver’s licensing, controlled substance and alcohol use and testing requirements, and financial responsibility requirements. Carriers should continue to maintain records of duty status and take all measures to ensure that drivers have the ability to safely operate their commercial vehicles.

Driver must keep a copy of this notice on each vehicle affected by this relief.

