Ohio Wesleyan University announces January 2018 public events

DELAWARE, Ohio – Ohio Wesleyan University today announced its January 2018 lineup of public events. Unless otherwise noted, admission is free.

2018 Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration: ‘Why We Can’t Wait: I Still Have a Dream’

3 p.m. Jan. 14 – The 33rd annual worship service will be held at Zion African Methodist Episcopal Church, 140 S. Washington St., Delaware. The featured speaker will be Bishop Lawrence Reddick III of the Christian Methodist Episcopal (CME) Church. A 1974 Ohio Wesleyan graduate, Reddick is the 51st bishop elected in CME Church and presiding bishop of the Eighth Episcopal District in Dallas, Texas. The service is free and open to all who wish to attend.

7:45 a.m. Jan. 15 – The 25th annual MLK Breakfast Celebration, sponsored by Ohio Wesleyan University and the Delaware County Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Committee, will be held in the Benes Room of OWU’s Hamilton-Williams Campus Center, 40 Rowland Ave., Delaware. Bishop Lawrence Reddick III of the Christian Methodist Episcopal (CME) Church will be the featured speaker. The buffet will open at 7:45 a.m., followed by the program at 8:30 a.m. Individual tickets are $20, with eight-person table sponsorships available for $160. Proceeds support MLK Celebration Committee initiatives, including the MLK Scholarship, awarded annually to one or more outstanding high school graduates of Delaware County schools. Tickets may be purchased online at www.eventbrite.com/e/martin-luther-king-jr-breakfast-celebration-tickets-39783235729 or by mail via the Ohio Wesleyan Office of Community Service Learning, Attn: Susanna Long, 40 Rowland Ave., HWCC 308, Delaware, Ohio 43015. Reservations and payment are requested before Jan. 5. (A limited number of tickets may be available at the door.) For more information, contact Long at sslong@owu.edu or (740) 203-3084.

Jan. 17-March 30, 2018 – “Range of Vision,” featuring Ohio Wesleyan’s fine arts faculty members exhibiting their latest creations, featuring works in clay, metal, painting and drawing, fabric, photography, printmaking, sculpture, and graphic design, at the Richard M. Ross Art Museum, 60 S. Sandusky St., Delaware. Participating faculty are Kristina Bogdanov, David Bugay, Cynthia Cetlin, Frank Hobbs, James Krehbiel, Jeffrey Nilan, and Jonathan Quick. Learn more about the faculty at www.owu.edu/finearts. During the academic year, the museum is open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The museum is handicap-accessible and admission is always free. Call (740) 368-3606 or visit www.owu.edu/ross for more information.

8 p.m. Jan. 19 and 26 – Friday evening programs at Ohio Wesleyan’s Perkins Observatory, 3199 Columbus Pike (U.S. 23), Delaware. (The observatory will be closed Jan. 5 and Jan. 12) Content varies based on sky conditions but may include a planetarium show, observatory tours, and stargazing with the 32-inch Schottland Telescope. Advance tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for children and senior citizens. Reserve tickets by calling (740) 363-1257. Learn more at www.owu.edu/perkins.

7 p.m. Jan. 20 – 54th annual OWU President’s High School Band Festival, featuring high school musicians from around the region and Ohio Wesleyan’s Symphonic Wind Ensemble, conducted by OWU music professor Larry Griffin, in Gray Chapel inside University Hall, 61 S. Sandusky St., Delaware. The event will be streamed live at www.owu.edu/stream. Admission is free. Learn more at www.owu.edu/music.

8 p.m. Jan. 20, 2018 – “How We Got On,” featuring Columbus-based Available Light Theatre performing Idris Goodwin’s contemporary ode to the roots of rap. The play spins the story of Hank, Julian, and Luann as three talented, determined suburban teens coming of age in the 1980s. Featuring artistic direction by Drew Eberly, “How We Got On” will be performed on the Main Stage inside Chappelear Drama Center, 45 Rowland Ave., Delaware. Tickets are $10 for general admission and $5 for senior citizens, Ohio Wesleyan employees, and non-OWU students. Admission is free for Ohio Wesleyan students with a valid OWU ID. To reserve tickets, call the box office at (740) 368-3855. For more information, visit www.owu.edu/TheatreAndDance.

