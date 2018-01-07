The EMS Star of Life Awards were created by Ohio ACEP and the Ohio Division of EMS to recognize outstanding achievements and to honor those in Ohio’s EMS system whose accomplishments rise above the day-to-day excellence of that system. In 2018 Ohio ACEP and the Division of EMS will be joined by the State Board of Emergency Medical, Fire, and Transportation Services in presenting the awards. The program is scheduled for May 22, 2018. The 2018 EMS Star of Life Awards Nomination Packet link is below.

Award categories include:

– EMS Stars

– EMS Provider of the Year

– EMS Agency of the Year

– Frank Giampetro Distinguished EMS Educator

– EMS Medical Director of the Year

Please review the nomination packet and consider nominating appropriate individuals and/or an agency in one or more of the categories. The deadline for nomination submissions is February 23, 2018.

Thank you for supporting our efforts to honor and recognize the State of Ohio’s exceptional EMS providers! If you have any questions, feel free to contact the Division of EMS at (614) 466-9447 or (800) 233-0785.

Star+of+Life+Nomination+Packet_2018+-+final+20171214.pdf

http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/01/ems.png