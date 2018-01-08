DCBDD November, December Newsletters

From the Superintendent

Kristine Hodge

It is hard to believe we are in our final month of 2017 – what a year it has been! As you may have seen, we recently shared our 2017 Strategic Plan Progress Report. So much was accomplished in just one short year. We have….

• increased the number of people served employed in the community by 10%;

• partnered with many organizations to provide training for staff, families, and people served;

• implemented Core Teams in Early Intervention;

• transitioned to person-centered assessments and plans in the SSA Department;

• increased community inclusion and outreach to community groups;

• celebrated 50 years of service through many initiatives including our Week of Service and Block Party;

• enhanced awareness for people with disabilities by highlighting success stories about the people we serve; and

• launched a new website which provides a better experience for providers, people served, and community members.

Visit our website to read more of our 2017 accomplishments.

When I look at our goals for 2018 and 2019, my excitement grows. With every goal we achieve, we better serve the people and families in Delaware County. It is my hope that each year we continue to enhance our community so that all people have the same opportunities to learn, work, and play in this wonderful place we call home.

Meet Alex – a future doctor who loves piano and trains!

Alex is 9 years old and goes to Wyandot Run Elementary School. He enjoys reading chapter books, gym class, swimming, and playing on the monkey bars at recess. His favorite color is red, his favorite food is pepperoni pizza, and he loves playing with his train set. Alex is also very musically gifted. He has been playing piano for four years and guitar for about 4 months. While he enjoys guitar, Alex says piano is his favorite!

When we asked Alex what makes him special he confidently responded, “I am responsible for this family, I am very loving, and my family needs me.” This was easy to see as his brother Ben said his favorite thing about Alex is that he is always nice. When Alex grows up, he wants to be a doctor.

“Alex made so much progress through Early Intervention. The support we received from the Board through therapies, gym mats, and exercise balls has been very helpful,” said Ben’s dad.

His progress is a result of his hard work, determination, and fantastic support system. We have enjoyed being a part of Alex’s story and look forward to seeing what he does next!

Thanksgiving Meal Kits

We were happy to participate in the 3rd Annual Fight Against Hunger Games with Delaware Hayes High School and Delaware County Probate/Juvenile Court! This was DCBDD’s first year participating and we are anxious to help again next year.

All month long, our staff brought in food and supplies to create Thanksgiving meal kits for those in need in Delaware County. From this joint effort with Delaware Hayes and the Court, 125 meal kits were created and the Delaware City School Pacer Pantry shelves were stocked.

Thank you to all who contributed!

Delaware County Rocks!

On Monday, November 20, 2017, the DCBDD staff painted rocks to spread joy throughout the county! Take a look at some of the creative rocks painted by our staff. If you find one of our rocks, please post a picture to our Facebook Page with the hashtag #DCBDDrocks and then re-hide it for someone else to find! We hope you are inspired to spread joy throughout this holiday season.

Important Reminders

• DCBDD Closed – 12/25/2017 – 12/26/2017

We will be closed Monday, December 25 and Tuesday, December 26 in observance of the Christmas holiday. In case of emergency, please contact 740-369-3316.

• Lifetime of Giving Awards

We are now accepting nominations for our 2018 Lifetime of Giving Awards! Do you know someone who deserves recognition for their support or advocacy for those with developmental disabilities? We have many award categories to choose from. Visit our website to submit a nomination!

For me, November is a time for giving thanks. While I look forward to the hustle and bustle of the upcoming holiday season, November is my time to look back on the past year’s accomplishments with an attitude of gratitude.

First and foremost, I am grateful for the people and families we serve who offer us the privilege of being a part of their lives. I am thankful that as the population we serve increases, so does the number of dedicated staff at DCBDD. I am continuously appreciative of those who provide direct services, employ, coach, and support those whom we serve. And finally, thank you to those who have supported county boards of developmental disabilities who made it possible for us to celebrate 50 years of service last month.

So, from my table to yours, let me be the first to say thank you for all that you do and to wish you a happy Thanksgiving.

50th Anniversary Celebration – Ohio State House

Event Recap

On October 24, 2017, representatives from all 88 counties gathered at the Ohio State House to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of County Boards of Developmental Disabilities. As a part of this celebration, each county created a micro-time capsule filled with items that represent the past, present, and future of the county board.

In addition, the Ohio Association of County Boards surprised attendees with a resolution from the Ohio House of Representatives recognizing the 50th Anniversary of County Boards. A delegate from each county was at the presentation of the resolution while all other guests were able to watch a live feed of the presentation.

Noah’s Story

It’s all about the fun!

Noah is a seventh grader at Oakstone Academy. An avid Columbus Blue Jackets (CBJ) fan and hockey player, Noah had the surprise of a lifetime when Boone Jenner & Sam Gagner made an unexpected visit to his hockey practice! The team had the opportunity to run drills, pass the puck and even take pictures with Jenner and Gagner. In Noah’s words, “It was awesome!”

Noah is an enthusiastic member of the Columbus Chill Youth Hockey Association (CCYHA) Special Columbus Blue Jackets traveling team. As explained by the CBJ, “CCYHA partners with the American Special Hockey Association (ASHA) and USA Hockey to provide children and adults who have developmental disabilities with the opportunity to play ice hockey in an environment adapted to each athlete’s level of physical and mental ability.”

Noah has been playing hockey for 6 years. When asked why he likes to play, he said, “It’s really all about the fun!” On and off the ice, Noah is a caring kid. He says he always helps the other players up when they fall on the ice. Taking his hockey seriously, Noah practices at home on the hockey rink his dad built for their basement.

Noah had the incredible opportunity to travel to Lake Placid and play a game at Olympic Center, “Home of the Miracle on Ice.” “It was an honor to be on the ice,” Noah explained, reliving his memorable experience.

While hockey is certainly an important part of Noah’s life, he is your typical 7th grader who enjoys playing Mind Craft, Terraria, soccer and baseball. His favorite subjects are math and science. When asked what he wants to be when he grows up, Noah said he has narrowed it down to three things, “an author, a video game creator, or an inventor.”

We look forward to watching Noah grow and cannot wait to see what he does next!

Strategic Plan

We have almost made it through year one of our 2017-2019 Strategic Plan. In preparation for the coming years, we would appreciate your feedback by reviewing our Progress Report and completing our quick 3-question survey!

Medicaid Open Enrollment Letters

Individuals enrolled in a Level One waiver, Self-Empowered Life Funding (SELF) waiver, or Individual Options (IO) waiver will receive a standard annual open-enrollment letter from the Ohio Department of Medicaid (ODM) informing all eligible individuals that they must enroll in a managed care plan. However, the letter also indicates that, for individuals receiving waiver services from the Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities, enrollment in a managed care plan remains voluntary. This standard letter is confusing and parts of the letter are somewhat misleading. Please contact your Support Administrator if you have any questions. Download FAQs.

Holiday Gifts

As a reminder, DCBDD is a public agency and therefore, employees are not permitted to accept gifts with monetary value (food, gift cards, etc.). If you would like to express your appreciation to a member of the DCBDD team, please consider writing a card or sending a letter of appreciation to our Superintendent and/or our Board members. We appreciate your gratitude. It is our privilege to be a part of your journey.

