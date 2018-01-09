AT&T Tallies More Than 20 Upgrades to Wireless Network In Delaware County

Capacity and Speed Enhancements Made to Local Mobile Network

AT&T has upgraded its wireless network within Delaware County with more than two dozen enhancements between January and October. The completed improvements include adding greater capacity and speeds to cell towers within the county. Across Ohio so far this year, we made more than 1,000 upgrades to our wireless network.

“This investment by AT&T in the Delaware area benefits all the people and businesses who use that wireless network,” said State Senator Kris Jordan. “Fast, reliable wireless connectivity is vital for everyday tasks and for economic development. We appreciate AT&T’s continued focus on bringing these updates to our area’s communications infrastructure.”

“Our thousands of Ohio employees work to bring a better mobile experience to Delaware and to people across the state. Our investment in the local wireless network is one way we’re accomplishing that,” said Christopher Wyche, External Affairs Director, AT&T Ohio.

We’re seeing increased data usage across our mobile network, especially at big events. In fact, data on our mobile network has increased about 250,000% since 2007, and the majority of that traffic is video.

The Delaware County upgrades include several added layers of radio frequency spectrum. We also expanded the number of radio frequencies used on more than 20 towers. That increases speeds for people using these towers.

We are increasing network speeds and capacity, as we continue to densify our wireless network through the deployment of small cells and the use of advanced network technologies like carrier aggregation.

AT&T invested more than $1.4 billion in our Ohio wireless and wired networks during 2014-2016. We constantly invest in our network to give customers the high-quality services they need to stay connected. This helps customers get the best possible experience over the AT&T network, whether at home, at work or on the go.

Sunbury News Staff

Information for this story was provided by AT&T.

