BBB Warns Consumers Against Local Air Duct Cleaning Company

Columbus, OH (December 15, 2017) – Many times it’s when the weather gets colder, the heavy blankets are out and the heat is cranked up that Central Ohio consumers discover it’s time for some heating system maintenance and to hire an air duct cleaner. BBB warns consumers against a local company with a pattern of complaints and poor workmanship.

Air Duct Busters, an air duct cleaning company located in Galloway, Ohio, currently has an F Rating due to multiple unanswered complaints and negative customer reviews with BBB. The complaints and reviews include failure to honor Groupons, unsatisfactory customer service, failure to respond to calls and requests for assistance, shoddy work, services causing additional damage to the property and misleading advertising.

One Westerville consumer hired Air Duct Busters after seeing an advertisement claiming the business would clean vents for $90. While working, the business drilled a hole in the plumbing line, and taped over it without telling the consumer. A puddle was later found in the basement, but the business refused to pay for the damages. Air Duct Busters also charged the consumer $930 and did not honor their original advertised price.

Before deciding on a company to clean your air ducts, consumers can find additional information by using these BBB tips.

Consumers can also find helpful tips regarding heating and cooling maintenance here.

