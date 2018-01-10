Wayne Homes announces new Farmhouse elevation

Custom home builder Wayne Homes has announced the release of the company’s newest Farmhouse elevation for the Brentwood floorplan.

December 14, 2017 Uniontown, OH – Wayne Homes, an Ohio-based custom home builder that specializes in on-your-lot custom homes, has announced the release of their Brentwood Farmhouse elevation, which is the newest elevation for the Brentwood floorplan.

The Brentwood, a four-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom home, is now available in five different exterior styles, including the new Farmhouse elevation.

The new Farmhouse elevation highlights vertical board and batten siding, black Pella Proline windows with farmhouse style grids, large window frames, soffit returns, and porch-post brackets.

These are just some of the farmhouse style exterior features Wayne Homes has to offer.

The Farmhouse elevation is also available for the Columbia and Dorchester II floorplans.

More floorplans are scheduled to be added to the Farmhouse elevation collection in early 2018.

“We’re very excited to offer our newest Farmhouse elevation to our clients,” Maurie Jones, senior vice president of marketing, said.

“The Brentwood is the third home in our farmhouse collection and soon we’ll have several more. Once again, our clients are our inspiration. Our New Home Consultants work with every client and design the look and feel of their home. Looking back, we have built serval farmhouse style homes that have led to the new designs.”

About Wayne Homes

Wayne Homes is a custom home builder in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Michigan, and West Virginia. We offer nearly 50 fully customizable floor plans and a team dedicated to providing the best experience in the home building industry. For more information, Ask Julie, our online sales team, by Live Chat or call us at (866) 253-6807.

