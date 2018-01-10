OUSNA supports Red Cross blood program

Otterbein University Student Nurse’s (OUSNA) Association honored by American Red Cross

COLUMBUS, Ohio (Sept. 2017) – The American Red Cross honored Franklin County business and community groups for hosting blood drives throughout the past year at the 2017 Life Sharing Challenge Event. The event, held Sept. 21, honored more than 70 organizations for their blood collections during the period from July 2016 through June 2017.

The American Red Cross presented 22 first place awards and recognized blood drive sponsors in 19 different categories for top performances in blood donations.

Otterbein University Student Nurse’s Association was presented with the 2nd place award in the College Division Category.

“The leadership of the Student Nurse’s Association worked directly with representatives from the Red Cross to sponsor and organize two successful blood drives Fall semester. These blood drives are just one example of the innovative ideas the OUSNA is bringing forward to support the student nurses of Otterbein and the larger community. We hope to have even greater numbers in the semesters to come.” (Leigh Anne Meyer, OUSNA faculty advisor).

The Life Sharing Challenge is a yearly competition among organizations sponsoring blood drives in a variety of categories, including businesses, religious congregations, schools and hospitals. Organizations receive points during the year based on the number of blood drives, blood drive success, number of drives during the key summer months and holidays, number of first-time donors and employee participation.

“We simply could not fulfill our mission without the vital support from businesses and community organizations,” said Rodney Wilson, communications manager for the American Red Cross Central Ohio Blood Services Region.

“Without these volunteers who make blood drives happen, we would not be able to support patients depending on us for potentially lifesaving blood products.”

Hosting a blood drive is a big commitment, including working with the Red Cross to select a site, recruit donors and coordinate drive details.

The Life Sharing Challenge Awards is a small way to recognize the hard work that goes into making a blood drive successful.

The Central Ohio Red Cross collects approximately 185,000 units of blood in Central Ohio annually, about half of which is from Franklin County alone. To learn more about blood donation or to make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS.

2017 Life Sharing Challenge Category Winners

Auto Dealership:

1st Place: Germain Auto Group

2nd Place: Jack Maxton Chevrolet

Business:

1st Place: Alliance Data Systems

2nd Place: Limited

3rd Place: Verizon Business

4th Place: Abercrombie & Fitch

5th Place: Big Lots

City, County, Federal Government:

1st Place: Defense Supply Center Columbus

2nd Place: City of Columbus

3rd Place: Franklin County Court of Common Pleas Division of Domestic Relations/Juvenile Branch

4th Place: Franklin County Board of Developmental Disabilities

College:

1st Place: Columbus State Community College

2nd Place: Otterbein University

3rd Place: Mount Carmel College of Nursing

Community:

1st Place: ABC6 & FOX28

2nd Place: Columbus Metropolitan Library

3rd Place: Dublin Community Recreation Center

4th Place: Jewish Community Council

5th Place: City of Grove City

Congregation:

1st Place: New Albany Methodist

2nd Place: Saint Peter Church

3rd Place: Worthington Presbyterian Church

4th Place: St. Brendan Church

5th Place: Church of the Resurrection

Distribution:

1st Place: Cardinal Health

2nd Place: Gap Inc.

3rd Place: DSW

4th Place: JC Penney Logistic Center

Elementary/Middle Schools:

1st Place: Grizzell Middle School

2nd Place: Hilliard Horizon Elementary School

3rd Place: Norton Middle School

4th Place: Wilder Elementary School

Financial Services:

1st Place: JPMorgan Chase

2nd Place: Huntington Bank

3rd Place: BMW Financial Services

Fitness/Recreation:

1st Place: The Barn

2nd Place: Brookdale Muirfield

Healthcare:

1st Place: Molina HealthCare

2nd Place: Quantum Health

3rd Place: Ohio State Medical Association

High Schools: Division A

1st Place: Columbus Academy High School

2nd Place: Grandview Heights High School

Division AA

1st Place: Canal Winchester High School

2nd Place: Hamilton Township High School

3rd Place: Worthington Kilbourne High School

Division AAA

1st Place: Gahanna Lincoln High School

2nd Place: Grove City High School

3rd Place: Franklin Heights High School

Others

1st Place: Columbus Downtown High School

2nd Place: Linworth Alternative High School

3rd Place: South Western Career Academy

High Tech:

1st Place: Abbott Nutrition

2nd Place: Battelle

3rd Place: Chemical Abstracts Service

Insurance:

1st Place: Grange Insurance Companies

2nd Place: The Motorists Insurance Group

3rd Place: Vision Service Plan

Manufacturing:

1st Place: Sandvik

2nd Place: Worthington Industries

3rd Place: Ashland Inc

Restaurant/Hospitality:

1st Place: The Wendy’s Company

2nd Place: Westin Great Southern Hotel

3rd Place: White Castle Management Company

State Government:

1st Place: Ohio Department of Job and Family Services

2nd Place: Riffe Center

3rd Place: Ohio Department of Health

4th Place: Ohio Public Employees Retirement System

5th Place: Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation

Unions:

1st Place: Columbus Firefighters IAFF Local 67

2nd Place: IBEW Local 683

Utilities:

1st Place: American Electric Power

2nd Place: NiSource

SPECIAL RECOGNITION AWARDS:

Nationwide Insurance

Nationwide Children’s Hospital

Mount Carmel Health System

OhioHealth System

The Ohio State University

The Ohio State University Health System

