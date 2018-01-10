OUSNA supports Red Cross blood program

Otterbein University Student Nurse’s (OUSNA) Association honored by American Red Cross
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Sept. 2017) – The American Red Cross honored Franklin County business and community groups for hosting blood drives throughout the past year at the 2017 Life Sharing Challenge Event. The event, held Sept. 21, honored more than 70 organizations for their blood collections during the period from July 2016 through June 2017.
The American Red Cross presented 22 first place awards and recognized blood drive sponsors in 19 different categories for top performances in blood donations.
Otterbein University Student Nurse’s Association was presented with the 2nd place award in the College Division Category.
“The leadership of the Student Nurse’s Association worked directly with representatives from the Red Cross to sponsor and organize two successful blood drives Fall semester. These blood drives are just one example of the innovative ideas the OUSNA is bringing forward to support the student nurses of Otterbein and the larger community. We hope to have even greater numbers in the semesters to come.” (Leigh Anne Meyer, OUSNA faculty advisor).
The Life Sharing Challenge is a yearly competition among organizations sponsoring blood drives in a variety of categories, including businesses, religious congregations, schools and hospitals. Organizations receive points during the year based on the number of blood drives, blood drive success, number of drives during the key summer months and holidays, number of first-time donors and employee participation.
“We simply could not fulfill our mission without the vital support from businesses and community organizations,” said Rodney Wilson, communications manager for the American Red Cross Central Ohio Blood Services Region.
“Without these volunteers who make blood drives happen, we would not be able to support patients depending on us for potentially lifesaving blood products.”
Hosting a blood drive is a big commitment, including working with the Red Cross to select a site, recruit donors and coordinate drive details.
The Life Sharing Challenge Awards is a small way to recognize the hard work that goes into making a blood drive successful.
The Central Ohio Red Cross collects approximately 185,000 units of blood in Central Ohio annually, about half of which is from Franklin County alone. To learn more about blood donation or to make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS.
2017 Life Sharing Challenge Category Winners
Auto Dealership:
1st Place: Germain Auto Group
2nd Place: Jack Maxton Chevrolet
Business:
1st Place: Alliance Data Systems
2nd Place: Limited
3rd Place: Verizon Business
4th Place: Abercrombie & Fitch
5th Place: Big Lots
City, County, Federal Government:
1st Place: Defense Supply Center Columbus
2nd Place: City of Columbus
3rd Place: Franklin County Court of Common Pleas Division of Domestic Relations/Juvenile Branch
4th Place: Franklin County Board of Developmental Disabilities
College:
1st Place: Columbus State Community College
2nd Place: Otterbein University
3rd Place: Mount Carmel College of Nursing
Community:
1st Place: ABC6 & FOX28
2nd Place: Columbus Metropolitan Library
3rd Place: Dublin Community Recreation Center
4th Place: Jewish Community Council
5th Place: City of Grove City
Congregation:
1st Place: New Albany Methodist
2nd Place: Saint Peter Church
3rd Place: Worthington Presbyterian Church
4th Place: St. Brendan Church
5th Place: Church of the Resurrection
Distribution:
1st Place: Cardinal Health
2nd Place: Gap Inc.
3rd Place: DSW
4th Place: JC Penney Logistic Center
Elementary/Middle Schools:
1st Place: Grizzell Middle School
2nd Place: Hilliard Horizon Elementary School
3rd Place: Norton Middle School
4th Place: Wilder Elementary School
Financial Services:
1st Place: JPMorgan Chase
2nd Place: Huntington Bank
3rd Place: BMW Financial Services
Fitness/Recreation:
1st Place: The Barn
2nd Place: Brookdale Muirfield
Healthcare:
1st Place: Molina HealthCare
2nd Place: Quantum Health
3rd Place: Ohio State Medical Association
High Schools: Division A
1st Place: Columbus Academy High School
2nd Place: Grandview Heights High School
Division AA
1st Place: Canal Winchester High School
2nd Place: Hamilton Township High School
3rd Place: Worthington Kilbourne High School
Division AAA
1st Place: Gahanna Lincoln High School
2nd Place: Grove City High School
3rd Place: Franklin Heights High School
Others
1st Place: Columbus Downtown High School
2nd Place: Linworth Alternative High School
3rd Place: South Western Career Academy
High Tech:
1st Place: Abbott Nutrition
2nd Place: Battelle
3rd Place: Chemical Abstracts Service
Insurance:
1st Place: Grange Insurance Companies
2nd Place: The Motorists Insurance Group
3rd Place: Vision Service Plan
Manufacturing:
1st Place: Sandvik
2nd Place: Worthington Industries
3rd Place: Ashland Inc
Restaurant/Hospitality:
1st Place: The Wendy’s Company
2nd Place: Westin Great Southern Hotel
3rd Place: White Castle Management Company
State Government:
1st Place: Ohio Department of Job and Family Services
2nd Place: Riffe Center
3rd Place: Ohio Department of Health
4th Place: Ohio Public Employees Retirement System
5th Place: Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation
Unions:
1st Place: Columbus Firefighters IAFF Local 67
2nd Place: IBEW Local 683
Utilities:
1st Place: American Electric Power
2nd Place: NiSource
SPECIAL RECOGNITION AWARDS:
Nationwide Insurance
Nationwide Children’s Hospital
Mount Carmel Health System
OhioHealth System
The Ohio State University
The Ohio State University Health System