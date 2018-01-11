Grime Officially Has Its Own Category on Spotify

Grime started off as an under-the-radar movement birthed back in 2002 in the U.K. but has since grown exponentially over the years, thanks to the success of the genre’s leading names — Wiley, Skepta, Stormzy — beyond their native country’s borders. As Grime music continues to expand its reach, Spotify has officially recognized the genre with its own category on the platform.

Spotify’s senior editor Austin Darbo, who curates the popular U.K. playlist Who We Be, announced the new addition on Twitter on Tuesday (Jan 2). Darbo also mentioned that he “spoke to some grime legends about the imagery we used around the genre. Overall they felt the council block / pirate radio origins was a good way to represent it — and it will evolve.” The category features playlists such as Grime Shutdown, Grime Classics and Grime Instrumentals.

The news comes just months after Darbo and Spotify launched its first ever Who We Be concert, inspired by the popular playlist. U.K. artists such as Dizzee Rascal, Giggs and Stefflon Don took the stage at the Alexandra Palace in London as well as U.S. breakout star Cardi B.

http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/01/web1_grime-7-638.jpg

Nerisha Penrose Billboard

https://www.billboard.com/articles/columns/hip-hop/8085954/grime-spotify-category

https://www.billboard.com/articles/columns/hip-hop/8085954/grime-spotify-category