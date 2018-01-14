Husted Declares January as “You’re Hired” Month

COLUMBUS – Secretary of State Jon Husted has announced January as “You’re Hired” Month. Throughout the month, Ohio Business Profile will highlight businesses and organizations with workforce development programs.

“Over the past few years, I’ve traveled across Ohio visiting businesses that are driving the future of our economy,” Secretary Husted said. “They aren’t waiting for someone else to provide them with talent. They are actively training and developing the skills their employees need in order to compete and win.”

Companies profiled this month include:

APT Manufacturing Solutions (Hicksville, Ohio) started in 1996 and currently employs 130 people. Some of their services include contract machining, robotic machinery and packaging machinery.

Automatic Feed Co. & Laser Coil (Napoleon, Ohio) designs and manufactures coil handling and press feeding automation solutions. Located in Northwest Ohio, their facility also serves as the technology learning center whose purpose is to promote manufacturing in the area.

Henny Penny (Eaton, Ohio) offers a wide range of premium equipment designed for easy operation, low maintenance and delivering delicious food. They place great value on learning and growing at individual, team and corporate levels.

Suburban Manufacturing Co. (Eastlake, Ohio) is engineered to solve customers’ problems through innovative manufacturing techniques. With 55 employees, they are committed to the training and education of their team members and consider this the backbone of their company.

From 2010 to 2016, Ohio saw a 30.8 percent increase in the number of newly-registered businesses. With December numbers still outstanding, 2017 marked the eighth-consecutive record-breaking year for new businesses in the state.

Since taking office in 2011, Secretary Husted has made it a priority to offer better services to Ohio entrepreneurs and businesses at a lower cost. In 2013, he launched Ohio Business Central, which allows businesses to be created online with a significantly quicker turnaround time. This efficiency allowed the state to cut the fees associated with starting a new business by 21 percent in 2015. That same year, Secretary Husted began a partnership with Google’s “Let’s Put Our Cities on the Map” program making it easy for new businesses to access free tools to help them get off the ground.

Ohio Business Profile was launched in 2011 to highlight Ohio companies that create transformative products, offer outstanding service, contribute to their local communities and employ Ohioans. Each month, a handful of diverse businesses linked together by a common theme are featured on the Secretary of State’s website. Ohioans are encouraged to submit companies they feel are deserving of recognition in future months.

