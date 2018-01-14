U.S. Department of Labor Finds Ohio Contractor Continues To Expose Roofers to Falls and Other Safety Hazards

HOLLAND, OH ‒ The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has cited an Ohio roofing contractor for exposing employees to falls and other safety hazards. The contractor, Casey Bortles, faces proposed penalties totaling $91,629.

On Oct. 26, 2017, inspectors observed five roofers at a Waterville residential site working at heights greater than 8 feet without adequate fall protection, and employees using nail guns without eye protection <https://www.osha.gov/SLTC/eyefaceprotection/index.html> . OSHA also cited the company for failing to train workers on fall hazards, and for not developing and maintaining an accident prevention <https://www.osha.gov/SLTC/fallprotection/> program. Bortles has been cited for similar violations four times since 2014.

“This employer continues to expose employees to fall hazards by failing to comply with federal safety requirements,” said OSHA Toledo Area Office Director Kim Nelson. “Employers are responsible for ensuring employees are adequately protected from the hazards that exist at their worksites.”

The company has 15 business days from receipt of its citations <https://www.dol.gov/sites/default/files/newsroom/newsreleases/OSHA20171580.pdf> and penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission <http://www.oshrc.gov/index.html> .

Under the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970, employers are responsible for providing safe and healthful workplaces for their employees. OSHA’s role is to ensure these conditions for America’s working men and women by setting and enforcing standards, and providing training, education, and assistance. For more information, visit http://www.osha.gov <https://www.osha.gov/index.html> .

http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/01/web1_roof.jpg