Sears, Kmart to close stores

Sears Holdings continues its strategic assessment of the productivity of our Kmart and Sears store base and will continue to right size our store footprint in number and size.

In the process, as previously announced we will continue to close some unprofitable stores as we transform our business model so that our physical store footprint and our digital capabilities match the needs and preferences of our members.

The company on Thursday, January 4 informed associates at 64 Kmart stores and 39 Sears stores that we will be closing these stores between early March and early April 2018.

Eligible associates impacted by these store closures will receive severance and will have the opportunity to apply for open positions at area Kmart or Sears stores.

Customers can use the store locator function on our web sites to find the location of their nearest Kmart and Sears stores.

Liquidation sales will begin as early as January 12 at these closing stores.

Following is a complete list of the impacted stores.

FORMAT STREET ADDRESS CITY STATE STORE CLOSING

Kmart 1 Kmart Plaza/State Hy 89 Cabot AR Early April

Kmart 8701 West McDowell Tolleson AZ Early April

Kmart 750 West Deuce Of Clubs Show Low AZ Early April

Kmart 301 Gardner Field Road Taft CA Early April

Kmart 8017 South Atlantic Avenue Cudahy CA Mid‐March

Kmart 1670 East 4Th Street Ontario CA Early April

Kmart 1570 W Branch Street Arroyo Grande CA Early April

Kmart 2685 Hilltop Drive Redding CA Early April

Kmart 3020 N Nevada Street Colorado Springs CO Early April

Kmart 1002 East Hwy 50 Clermont FL Early March

Kmart 10301 SE Us Hwy 441 Belleview FL Early April

Kmart 3711 E Silver Spring Blvd Ocala FL Early April

Kmart 430 Northside Drive East Statesboro GA Early April

Kmart 2525 Dawson Road Albany GA Early April

Kmart 950 Sunset Blvd Jesup GA Early April

Kmart 2501 N Broadway Street Red Oak IA Early April

Kmart 7501 Hickman Road Urbandale IA Early April

Kmart Route 149 West West Frankfort IL Early April

Kmart 3404 Broadway Street Mt. Vernon IL Early April

Kmart 1321 Sandy Hollow Road Rockford IL Early April

Kmart 5101 E Thompson Road Indianapolis IN Early April

Kmart 3175 West 3Rd Street Bloomington IN Early April

Kmart 4830 S Broadway Street Wichita KS Early April

Kmart 2440 Lone Oak Road Paducah KY Early April

Kmart 3555 Highway 190 Mandeville LA Early April

Kmart 1647 Crofton Centre Crofton MD Early April

Kmart 301 Tilghman Road Salisbury MD Early April

Kmart 67300 Main Street Richmond MI Early April

Kmart 205 South Greenville W Drive Greenville MI Early April

Kmart 1700 Cedar Street Helena MT Early April

Kmart 3300 Harrison Avenue Butte MT Early April

Kmart 706 E Dixon Blvd Shelby NC Early April

Kmart 2515 Horner Blvd Sanford NC Early April

Kmart 395 Westgate Plaza Road Franklin NC Early April

Kmart 175 Freedom Way Midway Park NC Early April

Kmart 815 East Innes Street Salisbury NC Early April

Kmart 701 5Th Avenue Se Devils Lake ND Early April

Kmart Milton Road Rochester NH Early April

Kmart 1235 S 2Nd Street Raton NM Early April

Kmart 2100 E Tucumcari Blvd Tucumcari NM Early April

Kmart 4500 North Rancho Drive Las Vegas NV Early April

Kmart 2671 Las Vegas Blvd N North Las Vegas NV Early April

Kmart 57 Centre Drive Plattsburgh NY Early April

Kmart 2100 Niles Cortland Road Se Warren OH Early April

Kmart 4010 W Owen Garriott Road Enid OK Early April

Kmart 1025 Washington Pike Bridgeville PA Early April

Kmart 2900 N Elmira Street Sayre PA Early April

Kmart 463 N Enola Rts 11 & 15 Enola PA Early April

Kmart 5050 Jonestown Road Harrisburg PA Early April

Kmart 5 Laurel Mall Hazleton Township PA Early April

Kmart 1874 North Twp Blvd Pittston PA Early April

Kmart 2235 East State Street Hermitage PA Early April

Kmart 3301 Aramingo Avenue Philadelphia PA Early April

Kmart 491 Allegheny Blvd Franklin PA Early April

Kmart 650 Old Willow Avenue Honesdale PA Early April

Kmart 190 Cumberland Square Crossville TN Early April

Kmart 230 Longhollow Pike Goodlettsville TN Early April

Kmart 1317 Tusculum Blvd Greeneville TN Early April

Kmart 1400 Wildcat Drive Portland TX Early April

Kmart 2 Diamond Run Mall Rutland VT Early April

Kmart 1201 NW Louisiana Chehalis WA Early April

Kmart 5636 US Route 60 E Huntington WV Early April

Kmart 102 Emily Drive Clarksburg WV Early April

Kmart 1477 Maccorkle Avenue St Albans WV Early April

Sears* 5900 Old Seward Hwy Anchorage (Sur) AK Early April

Sears* 1679 W Lacey Blvd Hanford CA Early April

Sears 24137 Valencia Blvd Santa Clarita CA Mid‐March

Sears 9000 Northgate Mall San Rafael CA Early April

Sears* 100 Brea Mall Brea CA Early April

Sears* 100 Westminster Mall Westminster CA Early April

Sears 5540 Winfield Blvd San Jose CA Mid‐March

Sears* 3240 Kirkwood Hwy Wilmington DE Early April

Sears* 5900 West Glades Road Boca Raton FL Early April

Sears† 2930 Watson Blvd Centerville GA Early April

Sears 2060 Crossroads Blvd. Waterloo IA Early April

Sears* 200 W Hanley Ave Coeur D Alene ID Early April

Sears† 1543 Poleline Road E Twin Falls ID Early April

Sears* Orland Square Mall Orland Park IL Early April

Sears† 1602 State Road 50 Bourbonnais IL Early April

Sears 3000 W Deyoung Street Marion IL Early April

Sears* 1100 S Green River Road Evansville IN Early April

Sears* 1100 Middlesex Turnpike Burlington MA Early April

Sears* 693 Stillwater Avenue Bangor ME Early April

Sears 2700 State Street Bismarck ND Early April

Sears* 1201 Hooper Avenue Toms River NJ Early April

Sears* 195 N Broadway Hicksville NY Early April

Sears† 1300 Ulster Avenue Kingston NY Early April

Sears 6000 Glenway Avenue Cincinnati OH Early April

Sears† 3030 Gateway Street Springfield OR Early April

Sears 1260 Lloyd Center Portland OR Early April

Sears* 1008 Ross Park Mall Drive Pittsburgh PA Early April

Sears 7300 Bustleton Avenue Philadelphia PA Early April

Sears* 1155 Carlisle Street Hanover PA Early April

Sears 2200 N Maple Avenue Rapid City SD Early April

Sears* 1000 Hwy #6 Houston TX Early April

Sears^ 4511 North Midkiff Road Midland TX Early April

Sears* 12625 N I‐H 35 Austin TX Early April

Sears 1000 Newgate Mall Ogden UT Early April

Sears 15711 Aurora Avenue N Shoreline WA Early April

Sears 1701 S Commons Street Federal Way WA Early April

Sears 121 Ne Hampe Way Chehalis WA Early April

Sears† 1555 Green Bay Plaza Green Bay WI Early April

Sears Brookfield Square Brookfield WI Mid‐March Sears Auto Center closing

^ Early January 2018

* Late January 2018

†Late February 2018

http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/01/Sears-logo-80D16A6CCE-seeklogo.com_.png