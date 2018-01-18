Boyd makes Dean’s List

BGSU Deans List Fall 2017

Samuel Boyd, 2017 graduate of BWHS, made the Bowling Green State University deans list for the fall of 2017. He is in their college of business.

Phillips Named to Dean’s List

WILLIAMSBURG, KY (01/08/2018)— In recognition of academic performance, the Office of the Vice President for Academic Affairs at University of the Cumberlands (UC) has named Amanda Phillips of Westerville to the Dean’s List for the fall 2017 semester.

To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.50 and be in good academic standing.

Located in Williamsburg, Kentucky, University of the Cumberlands is an institution of regional distinction offering quality undergraduate, graduate, doctoral, and online degree programs.

Oregon State University News

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Names of students who have made the Scholastic Honor Roll Fall term have been announced by Oregon State University.

A total of 1,427 students earned straight-A (4.0). Another 4,483 earned a B-plus (3.5) or better to make the listing. To be on the Honor Roll, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of course work.

Ohio students on the Honor Roll included:

Straight-A Average: Bradley M. Besserman, Post Baccalaureate, Pre-Computer Science, Columbus.

3.5 or Better: Kelsey E. Rose, Senior, Agricultural Sciences, Delaware.

Straight-A Average: Gregory T. Miller, Post Baccalaureate, Pre-Computer Science, Dublin.

3.5 or Better: Caleb R. Ameigh, Senior, Biology, Lewis Center.

Straight-A Average: Tanner H. Belknap, Senior, Pre-Environmental Engineering, Powell.

COLLEGE NEWS