OWU announces February 2018 public events

DELAWARE – Ohio Wesleyan University today announced its February 2018 lineup of public events. Unless otherwise noted, admission is free.

Jan. 17-March 30, 2018 – “Range of Vision,” featuring Ohio Wesleyan’s fine arts faculty members exhibiting their latest creations, featuring works in clay, metal, painting and drawing, fabric, photography, printmaking, sculpture, and graphic design, at the Richard M. Ross Art Museum, 60 S. Sandusky St., Delaware. The exhibition will open with a free artists’ reception from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 18. Participating faculty are Kristina Bogdanov, David Bugay, Cynthia Cetlin, Frank Hobbs, James Krehbiel, Jeffrey Nilan, and Jonathan Quick. Learn more about them at www.owu.edu/finearts. During the academic year, the museum is open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The museum is handicap-accessible and admission is always free. Call (740) 368-3606 or visit www.owu.edu/ross for more information.

8 p.m. Feb. 2, 9, 16, and 23 – Friday evening programs at Ohio Wesleyan’s Perkins Observatory, 3199 Columbus Pike (U.S. 23), Delaware. Content varies based on sky conditions but may include a planetarium show, observatory tours, and stargazing with the 32-inch Schottland Telescope. Advance tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for children and senior citizens. Reserve tickets by calling (740) 363-1257. Learn more at www.owu.edu/perkins.

3:15 p.m. Feb. 4 – Ohio Wesleyan student recital featuring senior Katie Miller, soprano, in Jemison Auditorium inside Sanborn Hall, 23 Elizabeth St., Delaware. Admission is free. Learn more at www.owu.edu/music.

8 p.m. Feb. 6 – Guest recital featuring the Ohio Trombone Quartet, in Jemison Auditorium inside Sanborn Hall, 23 Elizabeth St., Delaware. Formed in 2016, the quartet features central Ohio musicians and music-educators Lucas Borges, Joe Brown, Lucas Kaspar, and Tony Weikel. The group’s mission is to promote chamber music through performance and education. Learn more about the quartet at www.facebook.com/pg/ohiotrombonequartet. Admission is free. Learn more at www.owu.edu/music.

7 p.m. Feb. 12 – Ronald Grigor Suny, Ph.D., the William H. Sewell Jr. Distinguished University Professor of History at the University of Michigan, discusses the Armenian genocide, which began in 1915 when the Ottoman Turks began deporting and killing hundreds of thousands of Armenians during World War I. Suny will speak in Room 312 of the R.W. Corns Building, 78 S. Sandusky St., Delaware. Suny’s books include “They Can Live in the Desert But Nowhere Else:” A History of the Armenian Genocide. His presentation is Ohio Wesleyan’s 2018 Robert Kragalott Lecture on Genocide, Mass Atrocity and Human Rights. Admission is free. Learn more at www.owu.edu/history.

7 p.m. Feb. 13 – Jessica L. Byrd, one of Time Magazine’s “12 New Faces of Black Leadership” in 2016, discusses her role as a self-described black queer feminist and a relationship-driven political operative working at the intersection of social justice and electoral politics. She will speak in Benes Rooms A and B of Hamilton-Williams Campus Center, 40 Rowland Ave., Delaware. Byrd also was named the January 2016 “Woman to Watch” by Essence Magazine and one of the most influential millennials shaping the 2016 election by Rolling Stone. She is the founder and principal strategist Three Point Strategies, a Washington, D.C.-based political consulting firm supporting candidates and organizations of color. Byrd’s presentation is OWU’s 2018 Butler A. Jones Lecture Series on Race and Society. It is sponsored by the Department of Sociology and Anthropology with the Office of Minority Student Affairs, Chaplain’s Office, International Studies Program, Department of Politics and Government, Women’s and Gender Studies Program, and Black World Studies Program. Admission is free. Learn more at http://threepointstrategies.org.

8 p.m. Feb. 15-17 and 2 p.m. Feb. 18, 2018 – “Royal Gambit” by Hermann Gressieker, translated and adapted by George White. This riveting real-life royal drama details the legacy of King Henry VIII and his numerous wives. It is filled with romance, rebellion, back-stabbing intrigue, scandal, and betrayal. Directed by faculty member Elane Denny-Todd, “Royal Gambit” will be performed in the Studio Theatre inside Ohio Wesleyan’s Chappelear Drama Center, 45 Rowland Ave., Delaware. Tickets are $10 for general admission and $5 for senior citizens, Ohio Wesleyan employees, and non-OWU students. Admission is free for Ohio Wesleyan students with a valid OWU ID. To reserve tickets, call the box office at (740) 368-3855. For more information, visit www.owu.edu/TheatreAndDance.

Feb. 17 – Bishop Backers Community Day 2018

This family-friendly event will include children’s activities provided by the Delaware Community Center YMCA; an opportunity to meet Ohio Wesleyan varsity athletes and play OWU putt-putt golf; a visit from Columbus Zoo animals; an expo of area organizations and businesses; raffle drawings; and an OWU men’s and women’s basketball double-header. Admission to all Community Day activities, including the expo and both basketball games, is free with a canned food donation.

Community Day begins at noon, when the expo opens in Gordon Field House, 105 S. Sandusky St., Delaware. Attendees will learn more about the community, including volunteer opportunities, and enjoy free children’s activities. Food will be available for sale.

Basketball Doubleheader – Watch the Ohio Wesleyan Bishops battle the Gators of Allegheny College!

1 p.m. – Women’s game

3 p.m. – Men’s game

Delaware Expo – Noon-3:30 p.m. – Gordon Field House

Free raffles – win a big-screen TV, gift cards, and more!

Meet Columbus Zoo Animals (2:15-3:15 p.m.)

Learn about community service opportunities.

Support OWU Interfaith Service Teams selling treats to support their spring break mission trips.

Donate canned food to support the Delaware County Hunger Alliance, a United Way of Delaware County initiative.

Learn more or register for a table at the expo at www.owu.edu/BishopBackers.

7 p.m. Feb. 20 – Ohio Wesleyan alumnus Kemi Fuentes-George, Ph.D., assistant professor of political science/environmental studies at Middlebury College, discusses “Post-Slavery Narratives and Conservation in Rural Jamaica: How Local Culture Affects Global Environmental Governance.” Fuentes-George, a 2001 OWU graduate, will speak in Benes Room B of the Hamilton-Williams Campus Center, 40 Rowland Ave., Delaware. His latest book is “Between Preservation and Exploitation: Transnational Networks and Conservation in Developing Countries.” His presentation is sponsored by the OWU International Studies Program. Admission is free. Learn more at www.owu.edu/internationalstudies.

4:10 p.m. Feb. 22 – Jeffrey Ford, author of nine books and five short-story collections, reads from his new novel, “The Twilight Pariah,” in the Bayley Room of Beeghly Library, 43 Rowland Ave., Delaware. Called “poignant and punchy” by The New York Times, “The Twilight Pariah” tells the story of three friends who search for treasure but find horror instead. Ford, a part-time OWU English instructor, has earned World Fantasy, Nebula, Edgar Allan Poe, Shirley Jackson, Hayakawa (Japan), and Gran Prix de l’Imaginaire (France) awards for his writing. Learn more about Ford at www.well-builtcity.com. His reading is sponsored by the Department of English. Admission is free. Learn more at www.owu.edu/English.

7 p.m. Feb. 23 – The 14th Annual OWU Documentary Film Festival, featuring short films created by Ohio Wesleyan students enrolled in the university’s Ethnographic and Documentary Film and Filmmaking Class, in Benes Room B of Hamilton-Williams Campus Center, 40 Rowland Ave., Delaware. Brief discussions with the student-filmmakers will be held after the screenings. Some films contain adult language and content intended for mature audiences. This event is sponsored by the OWU Department of Sociology/Anthropology and the OWU Media Center. Admission is free.

7 p.m. Feb. 27 – Julianne Smith, M.A., senior fellow and director of the Transatlantic Security Program at the Center for a New American Security, discusses “Defining Moment of Déjà Vu? The Future of the Transatlantic Relationship.” From 2012-2013, Smith served as the deputy national security advisor to Vice President Joe Biden, advising him on foreign and defense policy issues and representing him in cabinet- and deputies-level interagency meetings. From March-April 2013, she served as Biden’s acting national security advisor. Smith will speak in the Benes Rooms of OWU’s Hamilton-Williams Campus Center, 40 Rowland Ave., Delaware. Her presentation represents OWU’s 29th Annual John Kennard Eddy Memorial Lecture on World Politics sponsored by the International Studies Program and the Department of Politics and Government. Admission is free. Learn more at www.owu.edu/internationalstudies.

8 p.m. Feb. 27 – Ohio Wesleyan faculty recital featuring Mariko Kaneda, piano, in Jemison Auditorium inside Sanborn Hall, 23 Elizabeth St., Delaware. Admission is free. Learn more at www.owu.edu/music.

For the latest OWU event information, visit www.owu.edu/calendar or “like” www.facebook.com/OhioWesleyanUniversityNews. For a list of Battling Bishop athletics events, visit www.battlingbishops.com.

