“Backstage at the Lincoln” series adds local art showcases in 2018

Backstage at the Lincoln, the Lincoln Theatre’s intimate showcase of local artists, will expand its offerings in 2018 to include central Ohio authors, visual artists, and dancers. This series offers audiences the extraordinary opportunity to be seated on stage for the program, providing an up-close-and-personal experience with the featured artists set against the hand-painted grandeur of the Lincoln’s rare Egyptian Revival-style motif.

The schedule is as follows:

January 24 – Local Author Showcase

Local authors will read selections from their respective books followed by a Q&A. Featured authors include Alexis Wilson, Not So Black and White; Chris Bournea, The Chloe Chronicles; Kim Brazwell, Browning Pleasantville; and Vada Azeem, The Boy Who Tried to Touch the Sun.

February 8 – Local Visual Artist Showcase

Local visual artists Percy King, Kay Onwukwe, and April Sunami will each share their creative processes followed by a Q&A. A sampling of their art will also be on display.

February 22 – Copacetic

With their own special blend of sonic java, Ed Hill (saxophone), David Jordan (keyboard), and Derek Brown (guitar) will perform jazz standards and instrumental versions of classic soul.

March 15 – Local Dance Showcase

Local dancers Candice Williams Bethea, Lori A. Lindsey, and Quianna Simpson will each perform individual pieces then collaborate on two group dances that include a tribute to Nina Simone. A Q&A will follow the program.

Tickets are $10 and seating is limited. All programs begin at 7pm at the Lincoln Theatre (769 E. Long St.). Tickets can be purchased at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), all Ticketmaster outlets, and www.ticketmaster.com. To purchase tickets by phone, please call (614) 469-0939 or (800) 745-3000. Tickets can also be purchased at the door on the night of the show if still available.

The Backstage at the Lincoln series is made possible through the generous support of the Greater Columbus Arts Council and the Ohio Arts Council.

Support for the Lincoln Theatre’s 2017-18 season is provided in part by the Greater Columbus Arts Council, the City of Columbus, Franklin County, Nationwide, and the Ohio Arts Council to encourage economic growth, educational excellence, and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans.

About the Lincoln Theatre

First opened in 1928, the Lincoln Theatre is a landmark in African-American and jazz history. After undergoing a $13.5 million renovation funded by a partnership of public and private support, the Lincoln reopened in May 2009 as a multi-use, state-of-the-art performing arts and education center serving the diversity of the central Ohio community. The Lincoln is a bustling hub of activity 365 days a year hosting performances, rehearsals, and classes in the performing arts, as well as a wide variety of community events such as film festivals, meetings, and receptions.

