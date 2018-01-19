Upcoming music performances at Otterbein University

More information about the Otterbein University Department of Music and its concert schedule can be found at http://www.otterbein.edu/music.

Otterbein Alumnus Andrew Kovaleski to Perform Saxophone Recital

Otterbein University alumnus Andrew Kovaleski will perform a saxophone recital at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 31, in Riley Auditorium at the Battelle Fine Arts Center, 170 W. Park Street. This event is free and open to the public.

Kovaleski will be performing new chamber works for the saxophone, including the American premiere of British composer Lucy Armstrong’s “Same Same But Different” for saxophone quartet and a performance of Otterbein composer Owen Hopper’s “⬆⇩⬇⬅” for instrument and electronics. Along with those, he will perform some of the favorites of the solo saxophone repertoire of the second half of the 20th century, including Warren Benson’s “Aeolian Song,” and sonatas by Jeanine Rueff and Edison Denisov.

The recital will feature Dean Marcellana, piano; Owen Hopper, electronics; and the 270 Saxophone Quartet, consisting of members Jerry Lillie, soprano; Aaron Dvorak, alto; Andrew Kovaleski, tenor; and Johanna St. John, baritone.

For more information about this event, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/342792799523022/.

Patchwork to Perform at Otterbein University

Otterbein University will host a recital by Patchwork, a Cleveland-based saxophone and drum set duo, at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 4, in Riley Auditorium at the Battelle Fine Arts Center, 170 W. Park Street. This event is free and open to the public.

The duo will perform works by Jonn Sokol, Eric Wubbels, Nick Didkovsky, Hong-Da Chin, Anthony Taddeo, and Otterbein’s own Charlie Wilmoth. This event is the second installment in the spring semester of the Sundays at Otterbein Series, to be followed by the Ohio Brass Quartet at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 11.

Mutually interested in exploring a wide range of contemporary genres, Noa Even and Stephen Klunk formed Patchwork, a Cleveland-based saxophone and drum set duo that collaborates with composers to build an eclectic body of new music. Patchwork has performed on many college campuses, including Washington University, College-Conservatory of Music at the University of Cincinnati, Cleveland State University, Peabody Conservatory, Kent State University, Ball State University, and Miami University. They often combine performances with educational events such as composer readings, master classes, and presentations.

Patchwork has recently appeared at the Bop Stop in Cleveland, Constellation in Chicago, and Spectrum in New York City. The duo’s festival appearances include Omaha Under the Radar in 2016 and Bowling Green State University’s annual New Music Festival in 2013. In 2014, Patchwork presented at the North American Saxophone Alliance Biennial Conference.

Even is Assistant Professor of Saxophone at Kent State University and a member of the saxophone duo Ogni Suono. She is also Executive Director and Co-Founder of Cleveland Uncommon Sound Project (CUSP).

Klunk is a freelance percussionist and private instructor. He is also an enthusiast of barbell and grip training.

For more information about this event, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/107616573375625/.

Ohio Trombone Quartet to Perform at Otterbein

Otterbein University will host a recital of concert music for trombones by the Ohio Trombone Quartet at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 11, in Riley Auditorium at the Battelle Fine Arts Center, 170 W. Park Street. This event is free and open to the public.

The ensemble, consisting of members Lucas Borges, Joe Brown, Lucas Kaspar, and Otterbein professor Tony Weikel, will be performing works by composers Paul Hindemith, Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonio Carlos Jobim, Tony Zilincik, and more.

Ohio Trombone Quartet (OTQ) is a chamber ensemble consisting of professional musicians from the central Ohio area. Lucas Borges is Professor of Trombone at Ohio University, Joe Brown teaches History of Rock and other music classes at Ohio University, Lucas Kaspar (bass trombone) the Trombone Instructor at Muskingum University and is a teaching associate at Ohio State University, and Tony Weikel is the Low Brass Instructor at Otterbein University and Second Trombone in the Springfield Symphony. All members are also very active freelancers throughout the state of Ohio and beyond. The mission of OTQ is to promote chamber music at the highest level through performance and education. The group is also very interested in promoting new music, premiering Michael Johnson’s “Anacoluthon” on their recital tour in 2016. OTQ is currently preparing for a recital tour in February 2018, which will include a performance at the Ohio Music Educators Association (OMEA) Conference on Feb. 9.

For more information about this event, visit the following link: https://www.facebook.com/events/2124724107751301/

Sunbury News Staff Report

Information for this story was provided by Jenny Hill.

