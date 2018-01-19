Managing Conflicts with Canada Geese

COLUMBUS – To biologists, Canada geese are an outstanding conservation success story. Once extirpated from the state as a breeding species, Ohio now supports a healthy, growing population. However, to a landowner they can be viewed as nuisances that create conflict.

Learn more about conflict management with Canada geese during a free public program on Monday February 5, 2018 from 6 to 8 p.m. The program will take place at the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Division of Wildlife District One Headquarters, located at 1500 Dublin Road, Columbus Ohio 43215.

The seminar will be led by Division of Wildlife staff that specializes in dealing with goose conflicts. Topics to be covered will not only include conflict management but also Canada goose biology, ecology, and population trends.

This program is best suited for ages 16 and up. The program is free but pre-registration is required as seating is limited. ODNR, Division of Wildlife at (614) 644-3925 or email derek.klein@dnr.state.oh.us

You can learn more about Canada geese in Ohio at wildohio.gov

Canada Goose (Branta canadensis) defending it’s nest with eggs. (John Cancalosi/Getty Images) http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/01/web1_MAC05_01_GOOSE_POST01.jpg Canada Goose (Branta canadensis) defending it’s nest with eggs. (John Cancalosi/Getty Images)