DCBDD January Newsletter

From the Superintendent Kristine Hodge

For many, the turn of the calendar is a fresh start to a new year. As I counted down to the New Year with my family on New Year’s Eve, I could not help but reflect on the achievements of 2017 and the goals set for 2018. Like many, I have set my own goals and resolutions for 2018 and there is one I am particularly excited about.

Developing emerging leaders is a true passion of mine. As an avid reader, I constantly find myself delving into a variety of leadership focused and inspirational books. This year, I have decided to combine two of my greatest joys, inspiring growth in others and learning as a part of my goals for 2018. I am starting a Leadership Book Club for staff to promote personal and professional growth. The first book is Simon Sinek’s Start With Why: How Great Leaders Inspire Everyone to Take Action. Simon’s philosophy explains that at the core of everything we do is our purpose or the “why” for coming to work each day. Our “why” is to inspire, empower, and support people to achieve their full potential. It is my hope that through this experience of learning together, we will grow as leaders, encourage thoughtful discussions, and ultimately become change agents to better meet the needs of people with developmental disabilities.

In 2017, we focused on strengthening person-centered thinking with people we serve as part of our strategic plan. Cornell University describes person-centered planning as “focusing on the people and their needs by putting them in charge of defining the direction for their lives, not on the systems that may or may not be available to serve them.” This year, we are incorporating it into our day-to-day practices. As the leader of a group of talented professionals, it is my goal to always be person-centered, empowering the team I work with to be leaders and choose their own professional development paths, knowing this will lead to better outcomes for people served.

As you step into 2018, I encourage you all to find your “why” and take action!

Happy New Year!

How the Grinch Stole Back His Confidence

Meet Kai. Kai is 6 years old and formerly received services from DCBDD.

In the spring of 2016 Kai began receiving speech therapy. At that time he also started preschool through the school district. Having delayed speech, Kai became very frustrated and would not talk at at school. He was shy and kept to himself instead of interacting with peers or even the teacher.

Since beginning his speech therapy, Kai has made great progress. His increasing speech has been a true confidence booster. “He is outgoing at school, interacts with peers and is loving school,” explained his mom, Stephanie.

In December, Kai’s school had “Grinch Day” and the students were encouraged to wear green. Kai decided he wanted to go all out for Grinch Day. “I was hesitant because I knew it would draw a lot of attention to him (something he used to hate). But he insisted he wanted to, so we did,” said Stephanie. Kai’s dad happened to be at school with Kai for Donuts with Dad Day and had the joy of observing Kai’s incredible transformation. Kai’s dad said he did great and loved all of the attention. “He didn’t shy away at all when people came up to him asking him questions and talking to him. This is a completely different child, and all because he got the services he needed,” exclaimed Stephanie!

Important Reminders

Lifetime of Giving Awards

We are now accepting nominations for our 2018 Lifetime of Giving Awards! Do you know someone who deserves recognition for their support or advocacy for those with developmental disabilities? We have many award categories to choose from. Visit our website to submit a nomination! If you have questions or need help completing a nomination, please contact Anne Miller at anne.miller@dcbdd.org or 740-201-5810.

Upcoming Events

#ALLIN

January 20, 2018

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Westerville Community Center

350 N. Cleveland Ave

#ALLIN is the first Annual Resource Fair connecting the differently-abled community with art and recreation opportunities within the greater Columbus area.

2018 Family Advisory Council Meetings

The Family Advisory Council provides a quarterly forum for the Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities to hear directly from family members about the issues that impact their lives, and provides the opportunity to learn more about the department’s current initiatives from executive staff. The 2018 Family Advisory Council Meetings will be:

January 24

April 25

July 25

October 24

All meetings are from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Delaware County Board of Developmental Disabilities, East Wing, room 165.

Ohio Medicaid for Children Webinar

February 7, 2018

11:30 a.m.- 1:00 p.m.

There are many ways that children might be eligible for Ohio Medicaid coverage. To learn more, register for the upcoming webinar! The webinar will cover:

The Different Categories of Medicaid Coverage for Children

The Specific Eligibility Criteria for each Category

How to Apply for Medicaid for Children in Ohio

Medicaid Appeals and Denials Process

Milestones National Autism Conference

June 14-15

Cleveland I-X Center

Opening Art Reception

January 13, 2018

3:30 – 5:30 p.m.

Fresh Start Bakery

Four artists from Creative Foundations will be featuring their art at Fresh Start Bakery in downtown Delaware.

Health Matters Train-the-Trainers

This is a program for adults with disabilities and their direct support professionals. Groups meet to talk about nutrition and movement activities with their friends and coworkers.

4-Part Parenting Series

Strengthening Families

74 W. William St.

Syntero, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, and Strengthening Families is hosting a 4-part parenting series. The four sessions will cover:

Dealing with Disobedience

Developing Good Bedtime Routines

Managing Fighting and Aggression

Hassle-Free Shopping with Children

Fluttering Families Sweetheart Dance

February 11, 2018

3:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Westerville Community Center

Orange Library Play Hour

Fridays at 10 a.m.

Orange Branch Library

The monthly Play Time sessions at Orange were so popular they are bringing them back! Play is a vital way to build many early literacy skills and a great way to meet new friends!

