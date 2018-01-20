Finding an Internship

Career Services highly recommends that students complete at least one internship during their college careers. Relevant volunteer experiences or part-time jobs are also considered valuable ways to extend knowledge beyond the classroom and build transferable skills.
INTERNSHIPS ARE VALUABLE FOR
- Gaining out-of-class experience; taking what you’ve learned in the classroom and applying it in the world of work.
- Building skills and acquiring an understanding of the demands of a particular career field.
- Deciding if this type of work is a good fit for you.
- Increasing your marketability with employers or graduate schools.
- Enhancing your confidence in your abilities.
- Beginning to create a professional network.
RELEVANT WORK EXPERIENCE A KEY FOR JOB-SEARCH SUCCESS
Nearly three-quarters of surveyed employers said they prefer to hire job candidates who have pertinent experience.
CHECK OUT THE RECOMMENDATIONS AND LINKS BELOW AS YOU BEGIN YOUR INTERNSHIP SEARCH
Focus
- Meet with a Career Services professional to help you identify what type of internship you want and how to search for it.
- Check out the Choosing a Major section of our website for information on self-assessment and choosing majors and careers.
- What Can I Do With This Major? Connect majors to careers; learn typical career areas and types of employers by major; identify strategies for entry into various career fields.
Network
- The Bishop Network – Connect with alumni; search by career field, location, OWU major, employer, etc. Log on to BISHOPLink and select The Bishop Network tab to find alumni networking volunteers.
- LinkedIn OWU networking site – Join the Ohio Wesleyan Alumni & Friends group and connect with over 3,300 alumni.
- Make LinkedIn work for you! Click here for tips on using LinkedIn to search for internships.
- Networking Strategies guide from the National Association of Colleges & Employers
Search
Job or Internship Search Tips
- Handshake– Find jobs and internships posted by employers for Ohio Wesleyan students and alumni on Handshake. Register now!
- Going Global (Premier site) – Find international jobs and internships for 30 countries, updated daily. Includes expert advice on CVs, resumes, work permits and visas.
Internships.com
International Internship Directory from globalEDGE
- Online Internship Resources – Search for internships using these recommended links and contact our office for passwords. Includes links to summer jobs and adventures.
- Search by OWU Major – Click on any OWU major and find relevant internship links.
Search for Internships on LinkedIn
- Spotlight on Careers – Contains internship and job links in a variety of career fields.
OneWire – Career Management/Matching Tool
- CareerRookie.com – Internship, part-time and entry-level job board.
Columbus Internship Sites:
- columbusinternships.com – Sponsored by the Columbus Chamber of Commerce, this resource covers a variety of career fields.
- Central Ohio Communicating Artists – Job board for creative internships & jobs, including PR, Design, Social Media, Communications, Marketing, Copywriting, and more.
Additional Resources
Internship Timeline
- On-site Library – Career Services’ on-site library includes internship resources.
Attend Career Fairs & Networking Events
- OWU Career & Graduate School Fair – Held on-campus each fall, this event includes employers seeking to fill full-time positions, internships and summer jobs.
- OFIC CareerFest – This career fair is held every spring semester in Columbus; over 100 employers participate to talk with students about jobs and internships.
OWU Internship & Summer Job Fair – Held on-campus every spring
- Munch & Mingle – OWU alumni return to campus each fall to network with students.
- Internship Panel – Held in the spring semester, current OWU students discuss their internship experiences.
- Other events to be announced.
Information for this story was provided by OWU.