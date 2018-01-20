Finding an Internship

Career Services highly recommends that students complete at least one internship during their college careers. Relevant volunteer experiences or part-time jobs are also considered valuable ways to extend knowledge beyond the classroom and build transferable skills.

INTERNSHIPS ARE VALUABLE FOR

Gaining out-of-class experience; taking what you’ve learned in the classroom and applying it in the world of work.

Building skills and acquiring an understanding of the demands of a particular career field.

Deciding if this type of work is a good fit for you.

Increasing your marketability with employers or graduate schools.

Enhancing your confidence in your abilities.

Beginning to create a professional network.

RELEVANT WORK EXPERIENCE A KEY FOR JOB-SEARCH SUCCESS

Nearly three-quarters of surveyed employers said they prefer to hire job candidates who have pertinent experience.

CHECK OUT THE RECOMMENDATIONS AND LINKS BELOW AS YOU BEGIN YOUR INTERNSHIP SEARCH

Focus

Meet with a Career Services professional to help you identify what type of internship you want and how to search for it.

Check out the Choosing a Major section of our website for information on self-assessment and choosing majors and careers.

What Can I Do With This Major? Connect majors to careers; learn typical career areas and types of employers by major; identify strategies for entry into various career fields.

Network

The Bishop Network – Connect with alumni; search by career field, location, OWU major, employer, etc. Log on to BISHOPLink and select The Bishop Network tab to find alumni networking volunteers.

LinkedIn OWU networking site – Join the Ohio Wesleyan Alumni & Friends group and connect with over 3,300 alumni.

Make LinkedIn work for you! Click here for tips on using LinkedIn to search for internships.

Networking Strategies guide from the National Association of Colleges & Employers

Search

Job or Internship Search Tips

Handshake– Find jobs and internships posted by employers for Ohio Wesleyan students and alumni on Handshake. Register now!

Going Global (Premier site) – Find international jobs and internships for 30 countries, updated daily. Includes expert advice on CVs, resumes, work permits and visas.

Internships.com

International Internship Directory from globalEDGE

Online Internship Resources – Search for internships using these recommended links and contact our office for passwords. Includes links to summer jobs and adventures.

Search by OWU Major – Click on any OWU major and find relevant internship links.

Search for Internships on LinkedIn

Spotlight on Careers – Contains internship and job links in a variety of career fields.

OneWire – Career Management/Matching Tool

CareerRookie.com – Internship, part-time and entry-level job board.

Columbus Internship Sites:

columbusinternships.com – Sponsored by the Columbus Chamber of Commerce, this resource covers a variety of career fields.

Central Ohio Communicating Artists – Job board for creative internships & jobs, including PR, Design, Social Media, Communications, Marketing, Copywriting, and more.

Additional Resources

Internship Timeline

On-site Library – Career Services’ on-site library includes internship resources.

Attend Career Fairs & Networking Events

OWU Career & Graduate School Fair – Held on-campus each fall, this event includes employers seeking to fill full-time positions, internships and summer jobs.

OFIC CareerFest – This career fair is held every spring semester in Columbus; over 100 employers participate to talk with students about jobs and internships.

OWU Internship & Summer Job Fair – Held on-campus every spring

Munch & Mingle – OWU alumni return to campus each fall to network with students.

Internship Panel – Held in the spring semester, current OWU students discuss their internship experiences.

Other events to be announced.

Information for this story was provided by OWU.

