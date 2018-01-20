Posted on by

Finding an Internship


Sunbury News Staff Report

Career Services highly recommends that students complete at least one internship during their college careers. Relevant volunteer experiences or part-time jobs are also considered valuable ways to extend knowledge beyond the classroom and build transferable skills.

INTERNSHIPS ARE VALUABLE FOR

  • Gaining out-of-class experience; taking what you’ve learned in the classroom and applying it in the world of work.
  • Building skills and acquiring an understanding of the demands of a particular career field.
  • Deciding if this type of work is a good fit for you.
  • Increasing your marketability with employers or graduate schools.
  • Enhancing your confidence in your abilities.
  • Beginning to create a professional network.

RELEVANT WORK EXPERIENCE A KEY FOR JOB-SEARCH SUCCESS

Nearly three-quarters of surveyed employers said they prefer to hire job candidates who have pertinent experience.

CHECK OUT THE RECOMMENDATIONS AND LINKS BELOW AS YOU BEGIN YOUR INTERNSHIP SEARCH

Focus

  • Meet with a Career Services professional to help you identify what type of internship you want and how to search for it.
  • Check out the Choosing a Major section of our website for information on self-assessment and choosing majors and careers.
  • What Can I Do With This Major? Connect majors to careers; learn typical career areas and types of employers by major; identify strategies for entry into various career fields.

Network

  • The Bishop Network – Connect with alumni; search by career field, location, OWU major, employer, etc. Log on to BISHOPLink and select The Bishop Network tab to find alumni networking volunteers.
  • LinkedIn OWU networking site – Join the Ohio Wesleyan Alumni & Friends group and connect with over 3,300 alumni.
  • Make LinkedIn work for you! Click here for tips on using LinkedIn to search for internships.
  • Networking Strategies guide from the National Association of Colleges & Employers

Search

Job or Internship Search Tips

  • Handshake– Find jobs and internships posted by employers for Ohio Wesleyan students and alumni on Handshake. Register now!
  • Going Global (Premier site) – Find international jobs and internships for 30 countries, updated daily. Includes expert advice on CVs, resumes, work permits and visas.

Internships.com

International Internship Directory from globalEDGE

  • Online Internship Resources – Search for internships using these recommended links and contact our office for passwords. Includes links to summer jobs and adventures.
  • Search by OWU Major – Click on any OWU major and find relevant internship links.

Search for Internships on LinkedIn

  • Spotlight on Careers – Contains internship and job links in a variety of career fields.

OneWire – Career Management/Matching Tool

  • CareerRookie.com – Internship, part-time and entry-level job board.

Columbus Internship Sites:

  • columbusinternships.com – Sponsored by the Columbus Chamber of Commerce, this resource covers a variety of career fields.
  • Central Ohio Communicating Artists – Job board for creative internships & jobs, including PR, Design, Social Media, Communications, Marketing, Copywriting, and more.

Additional Resources

Internship Timeline

  • On-site Library – Career Services’ on-site library includes internship resources.

Attend Career Fairs & Networking Events

  • OWU Career & Graduate School Fair – Held on-campus each fall, this event includes employers seeking to fill full-time positions, internships and summer jobs.
  • OFIC CareerFest – This career fair is held every spring semester in Columbus; over 100 employers participate to talk with students about jobs and internships.

OWU Internship & Summer Job Fair – Held on-campus every spring

  • Munch & Mingle – OWU alumni return to campus each fall to network with students.
  • Internship Panel – Held in the spring semester, current OWU students discuss their internship experiences.
  • Other events to be announced.

