Ohio Wesleyan appoints director of student conduct

Jess Ettell Irvine to Help Students Understand, Observe Community Standards

Ohio Wesleyan University in Delaware announced the appointment of Jess Ettell Irvine as its new director of student conduct and community standards.

Ettell Irvine, M.A.Ed., currently serves as the director of student rights and responsibilities at The College of Wooster in Wooster, Ohio, a private liberal arts college with 2,000 undergraduate students.

At Ohio Wesleyan, Ettell Irvine will help to ensure the university meets the developmental and educational needs of OWU students regarding community expectations, civility, and respect for self and others. She will work to create and enforce community standards as well as oversee the student conduct process to assure fairness for all parties involved.

Ettell Irvine will report to Kristin J. Weyman, M.S.Ed., Ohio Wesleyan’s associate dean for student success.

“I’m pleased to welcome Jess as part of Ohio Wesleyan’s Division of Student Engagement and Success,” Weyman said. “We are committed to supporting students in all facets of their college careers, including the need to understand and follow community guidelines. Jess is a demonstrated leader who will bring significant skills to the university.”

Ettell Irvine will begin her new role Jan. 10. She joined the Wooster staff in 2015, serving as the school’s coordinator of student rights and responsibilities before being named director in July 2016. She also served as Wooster’s deputy Title IX coordinator.

Prior to joining Wooster, Ettell Irvine worked for four years at Hobart and William Smith Colleges in Geneva, New York, in roles including director of online compliance trainings, Title IX coordinator, and prevention educator. Prior to that, she served as a program coordinator for student activities at the University at Buffalo, State University of New York.

Ettell Irvine earned her Bachelor of Science degree in social work from The College at Brockport, State University of New York, and her Master of Arts degree in higher education administration from the University at Buffalo.

A resident of Lewis Center, Ohio, Ettell Irvine said she looks forward to becoming part of the Ohio Wesleyan community.

“Ohio Wesleyan’s student services align closely with my own professional values and ethics as it relates to student affairs, student conduct, and building community,” she said. “The core function of my role is to help students understand their rights as a member of the campus community and to promote personal accountability so they may be successful members of the community.”

Founded in 1842, Ohio Wesleyan University is one of the nation’s premier liberal arts universities. Located in Delaware, Ohio, the private university offers more than 90 undergraduate majors and competes in 23 NCAA Division III varsity sports. Through Ohio Wesleyan’s signature OWU Connection program, students integrate knowledge across disciplines, build a diverse and global perspective, and apply their knowledge in real-world settings. Ohio Wesleyan is featured in the book “Colleges That Change Lives,” listed on the latest President’s Higher Education Community Service Honor Roll with Distinction, and included in the U.S. News & World Report and Princeton Review “best colleges” lists. Learn more at www.owu.edu.

Information for this story was provided by Cole Hatcher.

